After a quiet January transfer window, Newcastle United's attention has seemingly turned to what could be a summer of normal service resumed as far as incomings are concerned, with scouts reportedly set to watch an exciting new target this weekend.

Newcastle transfer news

PIF were left restricted by profit and sustainability rules in the winter window, with Newcastle's £155m in losses over the last three seasons limiting their spending. This saw the likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron all linked with departures, albeit without ever completing moves away, much to the likely relief of Eddie Howe.

That may not be the end of the departure rumours, however, with Joelinton's future still in doubt. Speaking on the Brazilian's 2025 contract expiry, Howe said via BBC Sport: "He has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer. I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

As one South American potentially departs though, another could arrive this summer. According to Ole in Argentina, Newcastle are set to send scouts to watch Kevin Zenon this weekend. The left midfielder is likely to feature for Boca Juniors in their Superclasico clash against arch-rivals River Plate.

Not many games get much bigger than that and if Zenon impresses on the big stage, Newcastle could yet decide to make their move for the 22-year-old with a reported release clause of $15m (£12m). Boca Juniors are seemingly reluctant to sell their winger in the coming months, but at such an affordable price, those at St James' Park could leave them with no choice when the summer transfer window opens.

Zenon can replace Almiron

Whilst Almiron stayed put at Newcastle in the end over a move to Saudi Arabia, at 29-years-old and in the middle of a poorer season when compared to the last campaign, the Magpies may need to start thinking about long-term replacements. And that's where Zenon could come in to add quality in depth to Howe's side.

The 22-year-old winger has plenty of room and time for improvement and could yet eclipse the current Newcastle man to hand Howe a vital option going forward. Here's how Zenon and Almiron compare with similar game time:

Stats (via FBref) Kevin Zenon (for CA Union last season) Miguel Almiron (for Newcastle this season) Progressive Carries 41 70 Progressive Passes 88 72 Goals 2 3 Assists 0 1 Starts 17 21

Zenon represents a promising yet sensible option for PIF, given his relatively low price-tag. As the summer transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see whether Newcastle can break the resilience of Boca Juniors and secure the winger's signature. Before anything, however, the 22-year-old will have the pressure to impress both his own fans and the scouts of Newcastle against River Plate on Sunday.