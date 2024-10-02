Amid reported negotiations with both Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, Paul Mitchell now reportedly wants to step up contract talks with yet another Newcastle United star.

Newcastle contract news

The Magpies have reportedly agreed a new deal with star man Anthony Gordon in a big-money contract that represents his rise to the top at St James' Park. A new deal should secure his future at the club amid links with a move back to Merseyside and former rivals Liverpool in what should be seen as a crucial development for all involved.

Those at St James' Park certainly admire their winger too, having put together quite the display to celebrate the rumours that Gordon has put pen to paper prior to last weekend's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Meanwhile, the former Everton man instantly paid back that gratitude, scoring from the spot to earn his side a deserved point against the Premier League champions.

Gordon's not the only one that the Magpies want to reward with a new contract either, with reports indicating that Isak is also on the list amid concerns over his long-term future in Tyneside. Whilst the Swede's current deal doesn't expire until 2028, offering him new and improved terms is far from a bad idea if Newcastle want to secure his services for years to come.

What's more, according to Mark Douglas, Mitchell now wants to step up contract talks with Sean Longstaff after Isak and Gordon, with the midfielder's current deal set to come to an end next summer.

"Excellent" Longstaff still important despite Tonali return

Whilst it would be easy to write Longstaff off following the return of Sandro Tonali, the 26-year-old is more than a proven Premier League midfielder these days and has offered Eddie Howe quite the selection headache in the middle of the park.

Of course, the prospect of Tonali combining with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton is a mouth-watering one, but whether that trio maintains the balance that the £50,000-a-week Longstaff can provide in the middle of the park remains to be seen.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Sean Longstaff Bruno Guimaraes Joelinton Progressive Carries 24 65 29 Progressive Passes 145 283 56 Tackles Won 30 53 27 Ball Recoveries 120 237 85

Howe will certainly be among those hoping to see his midfielder put pen to paper on a new deal, having previously been full of praise for Longstaff, telling reporters via Chronicle Live: "Sean's been excellent. He does a lot of work, tireless work, for the team in every phase.

"We ask a lot of our midfield players, physically, and especially the wide ones. Sean has played that role on the right-hand side very intelligently and he's physically very good, tireless with his energy and defensively very good, improving all aspects of his game."