Newcastle United are expected to make an offer for an "extraordinary" free agent, but will need to act quickly as he is also wanted by another Premier League club, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle contract & transfer news

The Magpies' summer transfer business is done and dusted, in what was a relatively low-key period in the market for them, but there are still contract and transfer rumours doing the rounds. The future of Anthony Gordon was a major talking point during the summer, with a move to boyhood club Liverpool mooted a number of times, but the winger ended up staying put at St James' Park. Now, it is claimed that the 23-year-old could sign a new deal at Newcastle, acting as a major boost for Eddie Howe.

In terms of potential new signings, only free agents are now available for the Magpies, with Yusuf Yazici reportedly a target, having left Lille upon the conclusion of last season. Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also thought to be in the mix for the 27-year-old.

There is another free agent who has emerged as an exciting option for Newcastle, too, as they battle with one of the clubs mentioned above for his signature.

Newcastle plan offer for "extraordinary" midfielder

According to a new update from Le Figaro [via Sport Witness], Newcastle could soon table an offer for Adrien Rabiot, who is currently a free agent after his departure from Juventus at the end of last season. United are in the same position, however, seeing the Frenchman as an excellent option to replace Casemiro, as the two Premier League clubs are said to "need to hurry" to get a deal done.

Rabiot could be a fantastic addition to Newcastle's midfield, considering his pedigree as a player throughout his career, during which time he has won seven league titles - six for Paris Saint-Germain and one with Juve. Not only that, but the 29-year-old has won 48 caps for a formidable France team, proving to be a key figure in the middle of the park, while David Trezeguet has lauded him in the past.

"We are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France it’s completely different. He is world-class, an extraordinary player. Now he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was."

With Newcastle supporters not overly happy about a lack of stellar signings during the summer transfer window, the £29.5m-valued Rabiot could add so much class and experience to Howe's midfield all without splashing a penny, possessing quality in possession and a strong work ethic off the ball.

Last season, the France international registered eight goal contributions (five goals and three assists) in Serie A, but he also averaged 1.9 tackles per game, not to mention starting five matches for his country at Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

Signing Rabiot should be considered a no-brainer for Newcastle, even though he would likely demand big wages, with the free element of the fee making it less of an issue.