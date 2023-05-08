Newcastle United have enjoyed a truly impressive Premier League campaign but are targeting a summer clearout to make for more quality.

The Magpies are guaranteed Champions League football next season unless something truly devastating happens in their remaining games.

With Eddie Howe aiming to continue climbing the table next season, Newcastle are set to sell several players as part of their recruitment strategy for the 2023 summer transfer window.

How many players will Newcastle sell at the end of the season?

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle United placed seven players on their transfer list. With the Saudi-backed side set to splash the cash this summer, they need to make sure they're not falling foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The players for sale are Loris Karius, Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Matty Longstaff and Matt Ritchie.

Their departures will provide cash for transfers as well as trimming down the club's wage bill. Ritchie, Longstaff, Dummett and Karius will leave upon the expiry of their contracts and so will not generate any transfer fees.

Meanwhile, Ritchie is moving on in order to play more regularly while Lascelles and Krafth are out of favour. Newcastle will use their sales to generate income to sign a new centre-back.

Darlow, who is on loan at Hull City, will also likely leave permanently this summer.

What do Newcastle need in the transfer market?

A centre-back is a priority for Eddie Howe as is a goalscorer. While Alexander Isak has impressed, you simply can never have enough clinical strikers and that's been one of the issues at times for Newcastle.

They defend resolutely even when starters are injured or out of form. To break into the top two in the Premier League, managers need multiple reliable goalscorers.

For example, Arsenal have four different players on 10+ goals in the league and so teams have great difficulty predicting where their next attack will come from.