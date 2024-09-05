After the takeover from the Saudi PIF, increased funds have been available for Newcastle United to try and push the club back towards the top end of the Premier League table.

It’s allowed for an influx of high-quality additions to Eddie Howe’s side, with Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak just two players who have made a huge impact at St James’ Park, helping the club qualify for the Champions League during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Magpies found it extremely hard to improve the squad this summer with the PSR situation only allowing for new additions after offloading players beforehand.

Marc Guehi was a player on the club’s radar all summer, but they were unable to secure a deal for the England international - leaving Howe’s side slightly light in the defensive department.

Numerous attackers were also on their radar, but like Guehi, they were unsuccessful in their attempts. However, the Tynesiders already have another elite-level talent on their books.

Anthony Gordon’s stats at Newcastle

After joining from fellow Premier League side Everton for £45m, winger Anthony Gordon arrived on Tyneside with a lot of potential to be a success at the club.

His first six months with the Magpies was a bedding-in period, scoring just once in just first 16 appearances - but it was his 2023/24 campaign that catapulted him into the limelight.

The 23-year-old registered 11 goals and ten assists in his 35 appearances for Howe’s side - earning him a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024 - an indication of his impressive development at St James’.

However, after only featuring for one minute during the entire tournament, he’s already picked up where he left off at club level, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

Despite his stellar form for the club, he’s currently earning less than another first-team member who has failed to make his mark on Howe’s side in recent times.

How much Gordon earns at Newcastle in 2024

After a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, Newcastle decided to permanently sign left-back Matt Targett in a £15m deal from Aston Villa.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

However, since his transfer to St James’, the 28-year-old has only made 27 appearances in the past two seasons, proving to be something of a bit-part player under Howe.

Targett also currently earns £100k-per-week as per Capology, which when coupled with his transfer fee has seen him cost the club £940k per appearance he’s made.

Matt Targett's stats for Newcastle United Statistics Tally Games played 27 Cost per appearance £940k Minutes played 977 Cost per minute played £26k Yellow cards 2 Cost per yellow card £12.7m Stats via Transfermarkt

His subsequent wage is higher than Gordon, who only earns £60k-per-week despite his impressive form over the last couple of months.

With the transfer window closing in recent days, the club will have to stick with Targett until January at the very least, having reportedly been the subject of interest from the likes of Fulham and Leicester City on deadline day.

However, when the time comes around, Howe desperately needs to part ways with the left-back with Targett evidently not worth his extortionate weekly wage.

It’s highly unlikely they will recoup the £15m spent on the 28-year-old, but any fee would certainly help their current PSR standing - potentially allowing for added investment during the winter months.