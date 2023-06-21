Newcastle United could land themselves Sofyan Amrabat this summer, with a report from FirenzeViola.it, via Sport Witness, stating that they are one of the only teams currently "ready" to stump up the funds for the player.

Are Newcastle United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Having completed a permanent switch to Fiorentina in Italy three seasons ago, the midfielder has gone on to become an important first-team regular for the Serie A side during his time there. He featured on 29 occasions for them in the league this season and also helped lead them to the Europa Conference League final, with 13 outings in that competition.

It's not his first time in continental action either, having played in both the Europa League and Champions League before for previous sides Club Brugge and Feyenoord. Amrabat then is well-versed in top-level football and having now made a name for himself at the World Cup, he is drawing interest from elsewhere.

That's because, according to a report from FirenzeViola.it, via Sport Witness, the midfielder is wanted by both Newcastle and Liverpool during this summer window.

It states that both Premier League outfits are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and that of all the interested parties in the player, they are the two clubs "ready to pay" the asking price for his services, though it does not specify what the price actually is.

What is Amrabat's transfer value?

Having become a key player for Fiorentina, they will no doubt want to recoup more money for the midfielder than they paid for him. No fee is mentioned in the report, but Transfermarkt suggests that his value currently could be around 30 million Euros (or £25.7m).

If that was the case, then Newcastle would have to pay at least slightly more than the Italians did for Amrabat, meaning the Serie A side would at least make a profit on him.

It could be worth paying that amount of money too. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called the former Hellas Verona man an "icon of Moroccan football" because of his showings for club and country. You don't get that label for a World Cup semi-finalist without being a solid player, regardless of the concerns about buying players after international tournaments.

Newcastle would clearly be getting themselves a midfielder who can really do the business for them in the centre of the field, with Amrabat even likened to Gennaro Gattuso by former England manager Fabio Capello.