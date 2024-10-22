Newcastle United continued their stuttering form, losing 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s team have struggled all season, scoring twice on just three occasions, and it is clear he needs his attacking options to perform better.

Anthony Gordon may have scored twice in eight Premier League games so far this season, but he was guilty of missing a few opportunities against Brighton, and he will need to improve over the next few months.

He has shone in spells for the Magpies, but consistency will be vital if Newcastle look to return to the top six.

Anthony Gordon’s wage at Newcastle

Despite the Englishman becoming one of the most important players in the current squad, he ranks 11th concerning his weekly wage but that is set to improve once confirmation of his new six-year deal at St James' Park arrives.

Indeed, earning £60k-per-week, Gordon is staggeringly below the likes of Lloyd Kelly (£150k-per-week), Matt Targett (£100k-per-week) and Joe Willock (£80k-per-week) in the current first team.

Should the winger go from strength to strength in the coming months, he will no doubt justify the bumper pay rise that is set to come his way.

Top five earners at Newcastle United Player Wage Bruno Guimaraes £160k-per-week Joelinton £150k-per-week Lloyd Kelly £150k-per-week Kieran Trippier £120k-per-week Alexander Isak £120k-per-week Via Capology

Even when that rise does occur, it is unlikely to be as much as what former Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is currently earning in the Middle East.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s spell at Newcastle

The Dutchman joined the Toon ahead of the 2015/16 campaign, having shone for PSV. The midfielder demonstrated his ability going forwards for the Eredivisie side, scoring 18 goals and grabbing six assists across all competitions during 2014/15.

Newcastle spent nearly £15m on him in the summer of 2015 in a bid to improve the squad and to a degree it worked. Wijnaldum ended up scoring 11 times for the club during his only season in the north-east, although the Magpies suffered relegation from the top flight.

A player of his quality wasn’t going to play in the Championship, with Liverpool eventually securing his signature in 2016.

Five seasons at Anfield were followed by spells at PSG and AS Roma before he joined Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023, where he is earning a fortune in the process.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s wage at Al-Ettifaq

The midfielder has returned to form since moving to Asia, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in just 39 appearances for his current club.

Wijnaldum is now earning a staggering £240k-per-week in the Middle East, enjoying one final payday before retirement, and he is certainly doing everything he can to make his last few years productive.

This weekly wage is a staggering £180k more per week than what Gordon is earning at the Magpies, which proves that the Englishman – in terms of his performances recently – may be underpaid by Newcastle.

Gordon will continue to improve as the months go on, which should see him earn a great deal more when his new contract is announced.