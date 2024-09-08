Newcastle United will be hoping to have a better season this term compared to 2023/24, where they missed out on the top four in the Premier League while exiting Europe before Christmas.

Key to their success will be whether Alexander Isak can maintain the form he displayed last season, as his presence will be key for Eddie Howe if the club wishes to finish in the European spots.

Despite being only 24, Isak has scored 108 goals during his senior career, not a bad statistic at all.

Newcastle have had plenty of players in recent years who have managed to notch up a fair number of goals in their careers, some with the club and several elsewhere.

One player who has enjoyed an excellent career after leaving the Magpies is defender James Tavernier, who has even more goals than Isak.

How much Newcastle sold James Tavernier for

After making just ten appearances for the Toon during the early part of his career, Tavernier sought a club where first team opportunities would be at a premium.

Wigan Athletic came in for him during the summer of 2014, paying a fee in the region of just £90k to lure him to the club, although he would only play 13 times for the club.

While he clearly wasn’t in any future plans at Newcastle, it is evident the club have endured a howler by letting him go for so little, especially considering the impact he has had north of the border at Glasgow Rangers.

James Tavernier’s statistics at Rangers

The Light Blues signed Tavernier in 2015 as Mark Warburton was aiming to return the club to the top flight after a spell in the lower divisions.

It soon proved to be an inspirational signing, as the right-back registered 38 goal contributions in all competitions for the Gers, sealing a top-flight return and reaching the Scottish Cup final.

James Tavernier's stats at Rangers since joining Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 58 24 12 2022/23 55 18 10 2021/22 58 18 17 2020/21 46 19 16 2019/20 46 3 16 2018/19 57 17 20 2017/18 46 9 9 2016/17 44 2 7 2015/16 50 15 23 Via Transfermarkt

The next few years would see the club struggle to acclimatise back in the Premiership, suffering back-to-back third-place finishes, before Steven Gerrard took the reins.

Under the former Liverpool captain, Tavernier would begin to accumulate more goals and assists, eventually helping his team win their first league title in a decade during the 2020/21 campaign.

While he may be struggling so far this season, overall, the 32-year-old has scored a remarkable 133 goals throughout his senior career, with 125 of those coming with Rangers.

Add in another 138 assists, and it is clear Tavernier has more than left his legacy at the Light Blues over the previous nine years, winning three major trophies and leading them to the 2022 Europa League final.

He has more club goals than Isak, which is no mean feat considering the Swede’s attacking prowess. While moving away from Newcastle was the right move back in 2014, it has become clear the Magpies messed up by ditching the defender too soon.