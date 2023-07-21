Highlights Newcastle United are on the verge of signing Tino Livramento, a highly-rated young right-back from Southampton who has a promising future ahead of him.

Livramento's career has been hindered by a cruciate ligament injury, but despite his limited Premier League appearances, he has shown great potential.

This potential signing could be a fantastic move for Newcastle, as Livramento could be the natural successor to Kieran Trippier and potentially break into the England senior team in the future.

Newcastle United look set to complete the signing of young right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton in the very near future, with the club "closing in" on a move for him.

Who is Tino Livramento?

The 20-year-old is a highly-rated youngster with a potentially big future ahead of him, even though his career has been a little stunted to date. Having joined Saints from Chelsea in 2021, he found himself sidelined for the vast majority of last season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Only 26 minutes of Premier League action came his way in the whole of 2022/23, but in the previous campaign he started 25 times in the competition, despite still only being a teenager at that point.

Southampton's relegation to the Championship has meant that important players are going to move on in the current transfer window, and Livramento falls into that bracket, considering the ability that he possesses.

He has been constantly linked with a move to Newcastle - he seemingly prefers them over Chelsea, who have also been in the mix - as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League in 2023/24, as well as attempting to secure back-to-back top-four finishes in the league.

A new update has now emerged regarding the Englishman's future and it looks as though it is now just a matter of time until he is plying his trade at St James' Park.

Are Newcastle set to sign Tino Livramento?

According to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter, Newcastle are now on the verge of sealing the signing of Livramento this summer:

"Valentino Livramento is closing in on a move to Newcastle. Player is ready to accept terms and Southampton are expected to agree a fee soon."

This has the potential to be a fantastic piece of business by Newcastle, at a time when it is crucial when they plan for both the present and the future, rather than simply focusing on the here and now.

Granted, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury last season - one that many players can struggle to fully recover from - but he is so young still and the club will no doubt have done their research in making sure they believe he won't be hampered in the long-term future.

Livramento could come in as the natural heir to Kieran Trippier, who is now 32 years of age and possibly not at his best for too much longer, initially arriving as his deputy but growing into a key figure over time.

The Saints ace has won five caps for England Under-21s, breaking into a setup full of fantastic young options, and if he can remain injury-free moving forward, he could believe that a future starting berth awaits him for the Three Lions at senior level, even though competition is clearly strong in that area.

Gareth Southgate has hailed Livramento as "excellent" in the past, which can only bode well for him, and a move to a Newcastle team very much on the rise can only increase his level of exposure.