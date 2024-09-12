Despite the huge influx of big-money additions at Newcastle United following the takeover by the Saudi PIF in late 2021, the summer transfer window was a frustrating one for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies desperately wanted reinforcements in various areas of the pitch to avoid a repeat of the injury crisis during the previous Premier League campaign.

Marc Guehi was the club’s long-standing target for the centre-back position, with the Magpies submitting four separate bids for the England international - but it wasn’t enough to secure a move for the 24-year-old.

As a result, the club moved onto targets in another area of the pitch, with Howe’s side making a late bid to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga - but like Guehi, a move never materialised despite the reported interest.

However, the attacking department is arguably Newcastle’s strongest, with one player taking the Premier League by storm after his move to the club.

Isak’s market value during the Saudi PIF’s takeover

As previously mentioned, the Saudi PIF made a huge investment in the takeover of Newcastle, allowing the club to make huge investments in the playing squad.

The addition of striker Alexander Isak was a huge statement of intent by the ownership, but he enjoyed rapid development in the months before his move to Tyneside.

The Swede was only valued at £29m at the time of the takeover in late 2021, but his tally of ten goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign for Real Sociedad saw a huge increase in his value - especially after his transfer to Newcastle in the summer of 2022.

He cost the Magpies £60m - with the hope he could bring needed goals to the squad in an attempt to fire Howe’s side up the league table.

Alexander Isak’s market value in 2022/23

Following his big-money transfer to St James’, the 24-year-old made an immediate impact in England’s top-flight producing a superb individual campaign and contributing to the club’s remarkable season which saw them secure Champions League qualification.

Isak registered 12 goal contributions in all competitions during his debut campaign in the North East, finishing the campaign as the club’s third-top scorer after an injury-hit few months under Howe.

As a result of his excellent goalscoring displays, he saw a rise in his market value, with Isak valued at £60m, as per Transfermarkt, by June 2023 - a jump of £31m in the space of just over 18 months following the Saudi PIF’s takeover.

Alexander Isak’s market value in 2023/24

Although the club missed out on European football last season, the "outstanding" striker, as dubbed by boss Howe, enjoyed his best campaign to date in English football, leading the line in a difficult season for Howe’s side.

Injuries decimated the Magpies’ squad restricting them from replicating the success from the season prior, but Isak stepped up and led the line and managed to produce the goods.

The 24-year-old registered 25 goals in all competitions - finishing the season as the club’s top scorer - whilst also only being outscored by Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland in the division.

By May 2024, Transfermarkt noted that his value had only been raised slightly to roughly £63m, perhaps not a true reflection of his importance and status at St James'.

Alexander Isak’s value in 2024/25

Unsurprisingly, as a result of his excellent displays, he attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea during the summer transfer window - but the club’s £100m valuation saw him remain on Tyneside.

The £100m asking price represents a 245% increase on his £29m market value from the time of the club’s takeover in 2021 - an example of the excellent recruitment conducted by the hierarchy in recent years.

Alexander Isak's increase in value since 2021 Season Market value % increase 2021/22 £29m 0% 2022/23 £60m 107% 2023/24 £63m 121% 2024/25 £100m* 245% Stats via Transfermarkt *As per reported price tag

He’s been a phenomenal signing for the club, with his goals helping achieve the unthinkable for Howe and the supporters.

Given his goalscoring record, there’s no surprise to see the recent interest in his services, but whilst he remains a Newcastle player, he will continue to be a key player for Howe’s side - looking worth every penny of the big-money transfer fee they forked out for his signature.