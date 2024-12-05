Liverpool had only dropped points in two Premier League fixtures in an incredible start to life under Arne Slot, but St. James' Park is a temperamental beast and propelled Newcastle United back into the ascendency.

Perhaps not. Newcastle haven't been good enough recently, with chequered results inhibiting Eddie Howe's side. But this was a performance befitting such a talented squad, blessed with high-class parts that have showcased their talents on the biggest stage.

Though Mohamed Salah continued his indomitable start to the campaign, United overwhelmed the visitors for large portions of the fiercely contested clash. The Toon were immense; Tyneside responded, thunderous and crackling with life and noise and energy.

Newcastle are tenth in the Premier League standings and could fall lower still before the weekend - with teams still to play on Thursday evening. But Howe's side proved that they can throw down the with the best of them.

Alexander Isak certainly proved himself the best centre-forward on the field, outclassing and outpunching Darwin Nunez and the some.

Alexander Isak's performance vs Liverpool

Some strike. There's no denying that some segments of the Newcastle fanbase were growing concerned after Isak's slow start to the season, for he had been on Arsenal's radar in the summer and might have harboured distractions.

How the doubts have been released through this brilliant purple patch, with Liverpool now added to the collection of high-stakes matches that the Swede has succeeded in etching his name onto the board.

His name lit up as it does so often at this stadium, but he's bagged few more striking, more emphatic, than the rifled shot that beat Caoimhin Kelleher with ease, pressing into the net from afar.

Match Stats: Darwin Nunez vs Alexander Isak Match Stats Nunez Isak Minutes played 90' 90' Goals 0 1 Assists 0 1 Touches 25 48 Shots (on target) 3 (0) 2 (1) Big chances missed 2 0 Accurate passes 8/12 (67%) 19/25 (76%) Key passes 0 5 Dribbles (completed) 2 (0) 9 (5) Total duels (won) 13 (5) 16 (6) Stats via Sofascore

It's, erm, difficult to see how anyone could stake a claim for Nunez, the more expensive man, being the triumphant performer on Wednesday evening. Isak is leaps and bounds above his divisional rival, whose energy and tenacity make for box-office viewing, but bring infrequent results.

Isak, conversely, is an elite marksman, sniping at the opponent's net and breaching it. That's five goals in six matches for the 25-year-old, who proved to everyone that he was the star striker on the St. James' Park pitch.

He wasn't the only one to have shown Liverpool what's up. Anthony Gordon was visibly elated when he made it 2-1 after the break, and for good reason too.

Anthony Gordon reminds Liverpool of his quality

It could have been very different. This summer, Newcastle were throttled by Premier League profit and sustainability rules and the ramifications of a non 'big six' side showing ambition. It wasn't the dream window, but the Magpies chiefs deserve some credit for keeping hold of their prized assets, Gordon among them.

Newcastle's 2023/24 Player of the Season hasn't been at his best across the past several months, but he rose to the occasion against Liverpool, scoring against the Reds at St. James' Park for the second season running and doing so with a performance to match that of Isak.

His dribbling is something to be admired, but so too is the combativeness that makes Gordon much more than simply a ball-carrying winger.

As per Sofascore, he completed three key passes and three dribbles apiece, but the 23-year-old also won nine duels in an excellent showing that advertised his multi-faceted style.

The Chronicle Live awarded him with an 8/10 match rating, even acknowledging that his lively showing could have bred more goals. But alas.

The England international's initiative and roundedness make for a distinctive weapon, and he's now being statistically likened to one of Europe's superlative wingers.

Newcastle's £100m star in the making

That's three goals and an assist across 13 Premier League matches for Gordon this season. Not the heftiest return, to be sure, but the dynamo is also averaging 2.2 key passes, 1.2 dribbles and 5.4 successful duels per game, the latter of which he is winning a respectable 54% of total battles.

Potency might have taken a step down, but Gordon is still leaving a trail of underlying data in his wake that bespeaks his elite-level faculties, and when looking at his FBref statistical breakdown, this becomes even clearer.

According to the stats-led site, he and Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia share some striking similarities, with both creative, crisp and technically proficient.

Hailed as a "phenomenon" by Italian football pundit Mina Rzouki, Kvaratskhelia, one of Europe's most exciting wingers, is also 23 years old, and though he's posted five goals and three assists across 13 Serie A matches for his Scudetto-chasing side this year, he's also averaged only 1.1 dribbles, 1.7 key passes and 3.8 duels per game.

A wanted man, the Georgian has been on Arsenal and Liverpool's radar this year and is valued at a whopping £100m. Given that Gordon is technically outperforming the Napoli man this season, it's feasible that he might too reach such a high-priced figure, having already garnered plenty of intrigue this summer.

To be honest, though, most Magpies fans likely wouldn't make a switch between the two. Gordon's blood flows black and white, and he proved once more against Liverpool that he's one of the finest up-and-coming wingers out there.