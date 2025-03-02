Newcastle have been knocked out of the FA Cup with their hopes now of a potential cup double seeping away.

They look a 1-0 lead against Brighton, only to be beaten 2-1 after 120 minutes played, with the Seagulls fighting back against the Magpies to send the game to extra-time.

Alexander Isak scored in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot, but goals from former Magpie Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck secured the victory for Brighton.

Eddie Howe's side held 48% possession, taking 15 shots in the game and creating three big chances. Meanwhile, Brighton held more of the ball with 52% possession, taking more shots with 21 in the game, but creating fewer big chances, only having two in the match.