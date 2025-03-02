Newcastle have been knocked out of the FA Cup with their hopes now of a potential cup double seeping away.

They look a 1-0 lead against Brighton, only to be beaten 2-1 after 120 minutes played, with the Seagulls fighting back against the Magpies to send the game to extra-time.

Alexander Isak scored in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot, but goals from former Magpie Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck secured the victory for Brighton.

Newcastle-Alexander-Isak

Eddie Howe's side held 48% possession, taking 15 shots in the game and creating three big chances. Meanwhile, Brighton held more of the ball with 52% possession, taking more shots with 21 in the game, but creating fewer big chances, only having two in the match.