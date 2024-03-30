Newcastle United sealed a famous comeback by defeating West Ham United on Saturday afternoon, having trailed 3-1 with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

With the Magpies desperate for a Premier League victory, it looked out of reach. Step forward Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak.

The duo scored three late goals between to seal a stunning win, with Barnes’ second effort arguably the pick of the bunch. While the pair scored all of Newcastle’s goals, it was Anthony Gordon who delivered a wonderful display.

Anthony Gordon’s game in numbers vs West Ham

The former Everton winger claimed the Man of the Match award, despite not scoring any of his side’s four goals against the Irons.

Gordon grabbed one assist, took six shots, and missed a big chance during the match, ensuring he was a positive and threatening presence on the left flank throughout.

Anthony Gordon's stats vs West Ham United Goals 0 Assists 1 Penalties won 2 Key passes 3 Total shots 6 Via Sofascore

He also won both of their penalties, from which Isak converted, showing his willingness to get into the box often, while he also created a big chance and made three key passes before he received a second yellow card in the dying minutes for time-wasting.

This shouldn’t detract from his sublime performance, which had the West Ham defenders on tenterhooks every time he had the ball.

While Gordon was impressive, Bruno Guimaraes also shone for Newcastle in the heart of the midfield and his display was equally important in sealing all three points.

Bruno Guimaraes’ statistics vs West Ham

The Brazilian midfielder was everywhere during the 4-3 win this afternoon. He took 97 touches which proved how much he was looking to get on the ball, while his passing game was excellent, finishing the match with an 87% pass success rate, controlling things from the middle of the pitch.

Guimaraes also made two key passes, succeeded with one of his two dribble attempts and even hit the woodwork as he looked to get on the scoresheet.

The midfielder was given a match rating of 8/10 by the Chronicle's Lee Ryder - the same rating as Gordon received - who noted that his 'energy and battling spirit was there for all to see in the second half'.

It wasn’t just his passing or attacking skills on show, as the 26-year-old shone defensively too, winning eight of his 15 ground duels, making six tackles while only being dribbled past on one occasion.

It was a solid performance which will have pleased Eddie Howe no doubt and the club could use this as momentum to aim for a European place.

The Tynesiders play Everton and Fulham in their next two Premier League matches, which are certainly winnable fixtures for the Magpies.

If the likes of Isak, Barnes, Gordon - who will now be absent for one game due to suspension - and Guimaraes can replicate the form they showed against West Ham over the next few matches, then Newcastle will seal one of the European spots for next term with ease.

Injuries have played their part this season, but Howe will be hoping his side can sprint to the finish line rather than limp over it.