After failing to get his move in the summer transfer window, one Newcastle United player is now desperate to leave St James' Park in January amid interest from AC Milan.

Newcastle transfer news

One of, and perhaps the only positive in Newcastle's summer transfer window was the fact that they managed to keep hold of several key players. From Alexander Isak to Bruno Guimaraes, the Magpies at least kept their squad together despite failing to qualify for the Champions League. Even amid profit and sustainability concerns, those at St James' Park avoided the sale of Anthony Gordon and solved their issue through other sales.

2025 will be an interesting watch, however. Fail to qualify for the Champions League or European football altogether for a second season running and those aforementioned stars may just begin to have their heads turned. Those exits would be coming in a year of redemption for Newcastle on the transfer front too, having failed to welcome their targets in a disastrous summer window last time out.

That said, 2025 could yet get off to the most frustrating start with one player attracting interest from the Serie A. According to The Sun, Kieran Trippier is now desperate for a fresh start away from English football amid interest from AC Milan and struggles in his personal life.

The former England international was the subject of much interest throughout the summer, with Everton and clubs in Turkey linked with a move for his signature, only for Eddie Howe to keep hold of the full-back. Now 34 years old, however, Trippier has started just once in five Premier League games and finds himself behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order.

Desperate for game time at this stage of his career, £120,000-a-week Trippier may just get one last big move in the form of AC Milan when the January transfer window swings open.

January not the right time for "excellent" Trippier's exit

Newcastle know exactly what happens when a side lacks defensive depth and sanctioning the departure of Trippier in the winter window would leave them fairly stranded down the right-hand side. Given that Livramento has only just claimed the role as his own, the Magpies still need the veteran defender to make his mark in games where leadership is more important than ever.

Howe has always been full of praise for his defender too, taking note of the little moments that make the difference. The Newcastle boss told reporters via The Northern Echo after his side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 courtesy of Isak's penalty in the 2022/23 campaign: "I’d love to take the credit for that (Trippier’s action) because it was good. But Alex is our penalty taker. He took our last penalty against Bournemouth and put that away really well.

“Kieran had the ball, so I was a little bit confused, but it was great to see Alex take it so well. That’s the hallmark of Kieran – I thought he was excellent again today."

Those little moments can quickly become key, making players of Trippier's experience all the more important in pursuit of European qualification.