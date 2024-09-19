Newcastle United’s recruitment since the takeover by the Saudi PIF has improved dramatically, with their increased investment seeing the club push further up the Premier League table.

They’ve recruited key first-team members such as Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes, whilst also placing an impetus on investing in youth prospects to set the club up for the years ahead.

Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall are just examples of this form of recruitment, with both now crucial members of Eddie Howe’s first team squad.

The duo have formed an excellent partnership down the Magpies’ left-hand side, handed the task of helping the club secure another season of Champions League football after narrowly missing out on any European competition at the end of last term.

Despite their recent success under Howe at St James’ Park, another youngster has also impressed with regular game time, with his market value skyrocketing since the 46-year-old’s appointment.

Tino Livramento’s market value when Howe was appointed

Magpies boss Howe was appointed as the club’s new manager back in November 2021, with the expectation of pulling the club clear of the relegation zone before overseeing a transformation.

It’s safe to say the Englishman has done just that, working wonders in allowing the club to reach the Champions League group stages for the first time in a generation.

However, one current first-team star wasn’t at the club when Howe moved to Tyneside, with Tino Livramento still featuring for fellow Premier League side Southampton.

The right-back joined the Saints during the summer of 2021 from Chelsea in a £5m deal, in a move that would allow the then 18-year-old to flourish with regular game time.

He featured 32 times during his first season on the South Coast, before suffering an ACL injury that would rule him out for the majority of the following season.

However, it wouldn’t stop his market value from skyrocketing, with Livramento valued at around £10m at the time of Howe’s appointment, before being valued at £21m by the end of his first full professional campaign.

Tino Livramento’s market value in 2024

After Southampton’s relegation to the Championship at the end of 2022/23, Newcastle decided to fork out £32m for the defender’s services - once again placing an emphasis on building for the future.

Whilst last season he was mainly a squad player, making just 11 league starts, the 2024/25 campaign has allowed the 21-year-old to secure a greater role in Howe’s side - becoming the club’s starting right-back over the experienced Kieran Trippier.

So far this campaign, he’s started all four Premier League outings, with his excellent form not going unnoticed, receiving his maiden call-up to the England squad under Lee Carsley during the recent international break.

Tino Livramento's Premier League stats in 2024/25 Statistics Tally Games played 4 Minutes played 302 Pass accuracy 75% Tackles won 5 Duels won 23 Recoveries 18 Dribbles completed 67% Aerials won 4 Stats via FotMob

His recent achievements have seen his market value increase as a result, with Livramento now valued at £30m as per Transfermarkt, a 200% increase since Howe was appointed as Magpies boss nearly three years ago.

Livramento, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is the perfect modern-day full-back with his pace and ability to provide opportunities for the forward line always a threat, but he's also able to hold his own defensively - with the youngster having huge potential to improve further on Tyneside.

Howe’s trust in him is evident given his recent purple patch in the first team, which could allow his market value to increase further should he continue on his current trajectory.