Newcastle United have lift-off. In the space of a few days, Chelsea and Arsenal have been put to the sword across two competitions by Eddie Howe's men.

It's been a patchy start to the season, with issues leaking into the first team's football after a summer transfer window that left plenty to be desired, but it's important to never forget that the Magpies are one of the most dangerous sides in England - something that Arsenal know only too well.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners desperately needed three points at St. James' Park to turn their flagging title bid back on track, but failed to get going, lacking creativity and bite against the titanic Toon.

We'll get to the rear end of the pitch in a moment, but first, let's pay homage to the resurgent Alexander Isak, who's been reminding just about everybody that he's one of the best number nines in the business.

Alexander Isak has found his feet

Isak started the season slowly, to be sure. However, the 25-year-old sharpshooter netted in both recent fixtures against Chelsea and scored again today against Arsenal, taking his tally to four goals and one assist across ten matches.

Alexander Isak's Performance vs Arsenal Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Touches 30 Shots (on target) 2 (2) Accurate passes 14/20 (70%) Key passes 0 Dribbles (completed) 3 (1) Total duels (won) 10 (3) Stats via Sofascore

In many ways, it was a typical performance from the centre forward, who wasn't on the ball at every stage but showcased great movement and hold-up play throughout.

And the header. Wow. The Swede fired past the hapless David Raya with an almighty effort, served by Anthony Gordon, who was brilliant throughout.

He might have notched the match-winning moment, but Isak wasn't the best player on the pitch. Arsenal might not have looked that great in attack, but this is largely due to the host defenders, with Tino Livramento deserving of special praise.

Tino Livramento was immense vs Arsenal

Martin Keown noted that Livramento was just as good as his alternate full-back, Lewis Hall, who was busier as he dealt with Bukayo Saka. Keown would be right: Livramento proved once again that he is one of England's finest up-and-coming talents with an almighty display against Arsenal.

Arsenal are supposed to be one of the most combative and crunching teams in the Premier League. Arteta has cultivated a rich crop in north London, though is starting to reinforce his side with steel, stepping away from the flashiness that was on show at the earlier stage of the project.

Newcastle dispelled that notion, at least on the day. Livramento was brilliant, fundamental to the victory. As per Sofascore, he won all four of his ground duels, created two key passes and triumphed with his one attempted dribble.

Livramento's performance was certainly noticed, with 90min writing: 'Won his battle with the fleet-footed Gabriel Martinelli and was similarly imposing after Leandro Trossard moved into a wider role. A fantastic display from the young full-back on the big stage.'

The Three Lions star was even handed a 9/10 match rating, underscoring just how magnificent his effort was in negating Arsenal's attack.

Newcastle are making headway after a slow start. With a brilliant couple of wins in the bag, it's time to turn heads toward the top of the Premier League and a potential slice of cup silverware too.