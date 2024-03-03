Sitting outside the European places in the Premier League, Newcastle United look set for a massive summer as the club look to make big moves on and off the pitch. With new signings expected, they could come at the cost of a fan favourite on Tyneside.

Newcastle set for massive changes

As the PIF era continues to bring success to Newcastle, it feels almost inevitable that the club would be ready for a huge shake-up this summer. Looking to pour in some of the investment that had been sorely missed under previous owners, PIF are now setting out to deliver change in all areas of the club.

This week saw ambitious plans revealed plans to explore the feasibility of building a new ground for the club, with journalist Luke Edwards stating that "a new stadium is coming for Newcastle United and it could be the real Wembley of the North".

The imminent departure of football director Dan Ashworth has given PIF more issues to address this summer with the 52-year-old moving to Man United. Changes in the dugout at St James' Park also appear to be on the cards with current boss Eddie Howe's position uncertain and the club lining up potential replacements.

As far as on field signings are concerned, Newcastle's action in the transfer market will heavily rely upon shifting existing players. Darren Eales, Newcastle’s CEO said back in January that "we have to approach everything on a medium-to-long-term basis, not just being reactive,” Eales says. “We have to be minded due to PSR and FFP rules that we are compliant.”

With outgoings imminent, it appears that one Newcastle star already looks to have one foot out of the door, with Newcastle set for a huge pay day.

Huge star set to leave Newcastle this summer

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, there is a strong chance that Bruno Guimaraes will bring an end to his time at St James' Park this summer. Sources within the club have told the reporter that the midfielder's departure is a “real possibility” come the end of the season.

O'Rourke states that "the release clause in his contract, the player’s own personal ambitions as well as the financial regulations that Newcastle must circumnavigate behind the scenes", are the reasons behind this news with the Brazilian's sale essential to afford other signings.

Guimaraes has a release clause of £100million that was inserted into his contract when he signed a new deal back in October 2023. Whilst his departure would be a sorry one for Magpies' fans, the windfall provided could see their side make serious improvements in other areas of the pitch.

Since arriving from Lyon in 2022 for a fee of up to £40million, Guimaraes has become a fan favourite on Tyneside, forging a strong partnership with compatriot Joelinton in the middle of the park.

The 26-year-old has shone as a creative tour de force that is not afraid of putting a tackle in. With four goals and three assists already this season, Guimaraes has been crucial in Newcastle's fight for European football.

Bruno Guimaraes Stats Last 365 Days Total Per 90 Percentile Rank Assists 0.15 76 Shot-Creating Actions 3.51 85 Tackles 2.32 71 Progressive Passes 7.02 86 Successful Take-ons 1.63 94

Ultimately, the sale of Guimaraes may be the only way that Newcastle can spend this summer without the threat of financial sanctions. If that is the case, at least Newcastle will receive more than a fair deal for him.