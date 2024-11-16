With Callum Wilson's contract set to expire at the end of the season, Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing a replacement for the former Bournemouth forward.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have already been linked with a number of reinforcements as they look to reach the Premier League's top four once again and make up for last summer's recruitment disaster. Sporting director Paul Mitchell has already got his targets lined up, if recent reports are anything to go by, with Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo among those mentioned.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, Eddie Howe's side have found their feet at the same time that Alexander Isak has returned to goalscoring form. Having eased past Nottingham Forest 3-1 last time out, those at St James' Park will be desperate to pick up where they left off after the international break.

Meanwhile, as the international fixtures drag on, even more transfer rumours have arrived once again linking the Magpies with an attacking reinforcement and perhaps one who will replace Wilson.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Newcastle have stepped up their interest in signing Igor Jesus, who has also attracted the interest of Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Still just 23 years old, Jesus has been in fine form for Botafogo in the current campaign in Brazil and for Shabab Al-Ahli in the UAE before that, scoring 25 goals and assisting another seven in 49 appearances in all competitions. A younger, more injury-free option than Wilson, Newcastle would be landing an instant upgrade and a forward who would push Isak all the way.

After last summer, Mitchell would be sending quite the statement if he managed to win the race for the forward's signature in 2025 amid several interested clubs.

"Exciting" Jesus would be an upgrade on Wilson

Whilst his injury history proves that Newcastle haven't benefitted as much as they'd have liked since Wilson's arrival, he is still a player who will need replacing. And that's where Jesus should come in. A hot prospect and an in-demand forward, Newcastle may have to act quickly to secure the forward's signature next year.

Of course, if those at St James' Park fail to replace Wilson then their striker options will be few and far between. Without both Isak and Wilson earlier in the campaign, Newcastle turned towards Anthony Gordon to lead the line in a reality that they'll want to avoid becoming permanent.

Jesus' arrival would quickly ease those concerns and offer the Magpies an instant upgrade. The Brazilian has been the subject of praise more than once recently, with South American football expert Nathan Joyes describing Jesus as "exciting" earlier this year.

When next summer arrives, the 23-year-old will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on.