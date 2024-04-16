Despite Newcastle United's recent injury crisis, Eddie Howe's side have produced an excellent run of form that has catapulted the Magpies back into European contention.

His side are currently unbeaten in their last four Premier League outings, including a 4-0 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park last weekend.

They've kept two clean sheets in as many games, with Howe's defence thriving despite losing players such as Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries in recent weeks.

Their various setbacks has allowed Dan Burn to shift to a more central role, as a wide left-sided centre-back, which has seen the 31-year-old regain some of his good form from last campaign.

However, ahead of the summer, the Magpies are still looking to strengthen their backline, with the club targeting one player to help solve their defensive woes.

Newcastle leading the race to sign new defender

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are leading the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly after the defender rejected the Cherries' latest contract offer.

The 25-year-old, who is Bournemouth's current club captain, is out of contract in the summer with Liverpool and Tottenham also interested in his signature, but it appears as though Howe could be reunited with his former player on Tyneside.

Kelly, who is valued at £13.6m as per Transfermarkt, has made 18 Premier League appearances this campaign, with the defender failing to feature since the middle of February after suffering a hip injury.

However, despite his latest injury setback, Kelly would undoubtedly be an upgrade on one member of the Magpies' backline, with the club needing to prioritise his addition this summer.

Why Lloyd Kelly would be an upgrade on Burn

The "outstanding" Kelly, as described by Magpies boss Howe during his time in charge at the Vitality Stadium, could be set for a reunion with his former boss, having played 9 times under the Englishman previously.

Howe's a huge admirer of the defender, with the current Newcastle boss saying: “He’s certainly someone who I think could have leadership capabilities as he grows through his career.

“But he is an outstanding player, who has great potential."

When analysing the 25-year-old, who has often featured at left-back during his time on the South Coast, he appears to be an upgrade on current Magpies defender Burn.

Whilst there's no debating the 31-year-old's defensive abilities, the current Bournemouth man trumps Burn in other key aspects for a centre-back or full-back.

Kelly v Burn in 2023/24 Statistics Kelly Burn Clearances 3.9 4.2 Progressive passes 3.5 2.7 Progressive carries 1.1 0.5 Tackles 1.7 2.1 Stats via FBref

Kelly averages 1.1 progressive carries per 90 in the Premier League this season in comparison to Burn's tally of just 0.5 per game. The Cherries defender also beats the Newcastle-born talent for progressive passes per game, with his tally of 3.5 clear of Burn's 2.7.

Given his recent injury troubles, Kelly has failed to add to his already impressive tallies, but with the 25-year-old being six years younger than Burn, he has the potential to thrive under Howe for a long time at St James' Park.

The signing would be one of little risk given there's no transfer fee involved, with the club potentially able to strengthen by signing a proven top-flight talent, whilst complying with the Premier League's FFP rules, especially after their recent losses for the previous financial year.

Newcastle's hierarchy should waste no time in the summer in winning the race for Kelly's signature, especially given the competition they face from fellow English sides, with the defender able to thrive under Howe's guidance once again.