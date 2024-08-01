Newcastle United defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday night to kickstart the Japanese pre-season tour with a flourish.

Eddie Howe has been steadfast in expressing his commitment to the cause amid interest in the vacant England men's manager job, and with the bulk of the injuries that plagued the 2023/24 season put to bed, there's growing optimism that place among Europe's elite can be reclaimed.

But there's more that needs to be done on the transfer front, having signed back-up goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, tied up Lewis Hall's loan spell on a permanent, and bagged dynamic defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer. There remains a need to improve up front.

Callum Wilson, among the injury afflicted last term, has been linked with a move away and Alexander Isak, who is shaping into one of Europe's finest forwards, needs competition to avoid being overburdened and consequently sidelined.

Newcastle eyeing new centre-forward

Despite having seen a deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin fall through earlier in the transfer window, Newcastle could return with an offer to sign the Everton striker before deadline day in one month.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, the Magpies still hold a 'strong interest' in the player as Everton prepare to face an onslaught for their star striker, who is out of contract in one year.

Previously valued at £40m by the Toffees, Newcastle would need to see a reduction in price to advance toward completing a deal, but as the Merseysiders' concerning ownership situation drags on, Calvert-Lewin might need to be sold.

What Dominic Calvert-Lewin would bring to Newcastle

In Isak, Newcastle boast one of the most electrifying strikers in the Premier League, whose 25-goal haul across 40 matches last season has earned him the mark of something special.

But in Wilson, aged 32, Howe also has a forward whose injury issues limited him to just two Premier League starts across the second half of the season.

West Ham United have been in contact with the Toon over the England international this summer, and Calvert-Lewin might just be the perfect replacement.

A talented and imposing player who has been pulled back by fitness concerns across recent years, the Toffees talisman restored some of his former vigour under Sean Dyche last year, completing 26 top-flight starts and bagging four goals and an assist across his final six outings of the term.

Moreover, he would give Howe's unit a different kind of focal point in the final third, with the 6 foot 2 star ranking among the top 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

Calvert-Lewin: Everton Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps Starts Goals Assists 2023/24 32 26 7 2 2022/23 17 15 2 1 2021/22 17 15 5 2 2020/21 33 32 16 1 2019/20 36 30 13 1 2018/19 35 19 6 2 2017/18 32 18 4 5 2016/17 11 5 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

His improvements in 2024 have been as discernible as they have been impressive, with The Athletic's Patrick Boyland remarking that he looked "like the DCL of old" after dismantling Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in April.

He would be a credit to a Newcastle side that hopes to revive its verve this season and rise up the ranks once again. He might be an excellent backup for the superstar that is Isak, but let's take a look at the partnership that could be rekindled with none other than Anthony Gordon.

Imagine Calvert-Lewin & Anthony Gordon

Let's not disguise it: Gordon's been one of the most salient names scudding about this summer, with Liverpool's interest in the England international sending a frisson of fear through the Tyneside support.

Gordon, Newcastle's Player of the Season last year, is on the Reds' radar and has already been the subject of discussions that came to nothing as Howe and Co found alternative, less costly routes to dilute their PSR problems.

It would take something pretty big to convince St. James' Park to part ways with the 23-year-old, whose performances down the left flank last season saw him notch 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

The former Everton star's pace and potency down the wing have seen him shape into a unique weapon, stretching defences and opening up space for forwards - like Calvert-Lewin - to shift into and cause chaos.

Further to that point, he created 16 big chances in the Premier League last season, averaging 1.6 key passes, 1.5 dribbles and 5.3 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore, underscoring the kind of bouncing creativity that his erstwhile teammate could feed off.

Calvert-Lewin is a brilliant aerial force but he's so much more than just a pillar to whack balls toward, with his deft touch and influential movements establishing him as one of English football's finest - when he can keep the fitness levels up.

Described as a "monster" in the final third by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Calvert-Lewin could be an immense addition to a robust and coherent United side that will be confident of stepping back into the ascendancy.

Gordon is very much an essential part of Howe's plans and alongside a "high-level" target man in Calvert-Lewin - who has been hailed as much by Frank Lampard - a heady layer of fresh dynamism could be implemented.