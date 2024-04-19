Newcastle United have spent heavily in recent years since the takeover by the Saudi PIF, with the owners looking to bring the glory days back to St James' Park.

Since 2021 alone, the hierarchy have invested over £400m on new players, with the original objective of dragging the club away from any looming relegation back to the Championship.

Upon acquiring the club, the Magpies sat in 19th position in the Premier League and were in desperate need of investment after years of poor dealings within the transfer market.

However, after achieving survival, the club signed players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, who added needed quality to the squad, with the Magpies achieving the unthinkable and reaching the Champions League just two years on from the takeover.

Unsurprisingly, the club had a lot of players who weren't up to the level required after the big-money investment, with the club conducting brilliant business in allowing one player to leave St James' Park in 2023.

Karl Darlow's stats at Newcastle United

After joining the Magpies in a joint deal with Jamaal Lascelles from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014, goalkeeper Karl Darlow would have to wait for his Newcastle debut, as the pair rejoined the Championship side on loan for the 2014/15 campaign.

However, the 6 foot 3 shot-stopper would make ten appearances in all competitions for the Magpies as he was mainly utilised as a backup during his first full campaign on Tyneside.

The subsequent relegation during the 2015/16 season saw Darlow claim the number one spot in England's second tier starting 34 times in the Championship - with the 'keeper making an unbelievable save in the outing against Rotherham United.

He played a key role in promotion from the Championship, but he would see his game time suffer as a result of the club's immediate return to the Premier League. Darlow could only manage 19 appearances in all competitions over the next two seasons, returning to his role as a backup.

However, his most influential campaign in the top flight for the Magpies came during 2020/21 under Steve Bruce, with the 'keeper featuring 25 times - in a tough campaign for the club as they narrowly avoided relegation once again.

Darlow's league starts at Newcastle Season Appearances 2015/16 9 2016/17 34 2017/18 10 2018/19 0 2019/20 0 2020/21 25 2021/22 8 2022/23 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Darlow would again drop down the pecking order at St James' Park, leaving the club on loan for the second half of 2022/23 and joining Hull City, before permanently leaving to join Leeds United ahead of the current season.

How much Karl Darlow earned at Newcastle

The goalkeeper earned £15k-per-week, as per Capology, during the first five years of his time at Newcastle, taking home £3.9m in wages during that time period.

However, he received a new contract ahead of the 2020/21 season, which saw the 'keeper double his weekly wage and earn £30k-per-week over the remaining three years of his time on Tyneside, which allowed Darlow to earn another £3.9m, with the 'keeper also earning some of his wages whilst on loan at Hull.

In total, the former Forest shot-stopper earned a total of £7.8m in wages during his time at St James' Park - a huge amount for a player who was second fiddle during the majority of his time at the club.

He remains the second choice at Elland Road despite his summer move, with the club doing the right thing in offloading Darlow with his wages going a long way to ensuring the club stay within the Premier League's FFP and PSR rules.