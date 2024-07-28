It has been a busy summer at St James’ Park for Newcastle United so far in the 2024 window. They were one of the clubs that could have been impacted by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, meaning some deals were required before the end of June for the Magpies in order to avoid being penalised.

Thus, there were two major incomings and two major outgoings in the North East, in order to help them stay afloat where PSR was concerned. One of the incomings was a guaranteed signing, with Lewis Hall joining permanently for £28m from Chelsea. This was an obligatory signing from Chelsea after the requirements to turn the deal permanent met.

The other signing was goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest. He signed for an undisclosed fee, and in a separate deal, academy graduate Elliot Anderson went the other way, switching to the City Ground for £35m.

Yankubah Minteh was the other outgoing from St James’ Park. He left the club to join Brighton for £30m after spending last season on loan at Feyenoord. Although those two major sales have already gone through, Newcastle - and the Saudi PIF - might not be done yet.

One of their biggest stars is linked with a move away and could yet depart the club.

Anthony Gordon's future at Newcastle

The player in question here is Newcastle’s England international winger Anthony Gordon. There has been much speculation about the exciting attacker departing St James’ Park this summer, and the rumours have intensified in recent weeks.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are a club who have been continuously linked with the 23-year-old and have already launched one bid for the winger. He was also being tracked by eight-time Premier League champions Manchester City at one stage.

However, there is still hope within St James’ Park that the England international, who went to Euro 2024, will stay at the club beyond this summer. According to the report, the Magpies are 'growing in confidence' that the former Everton winger will stay at the club 'for at least the upcoming Premier League season', with manager Eddie Howe confirming they have not had a conversation that has 'been fractious or negative'.

Should Gordon depart Newcastle this summer, they have already named their asking price. The piece suggests that the winger is valued at £100m by the North East side, a transfer that would be a club-record sale for the Toon.

Given Gordon’s importance to the Magpies last season, it is perhaps unsurprising that he is so highly valued by his club. He scored 11 goals and grabbed ten assists in 35 games in the top flight in 2023/24. Alexander Isak was the only Toon player with more goal involvements.

Newcastle players with 10+ G/A in the PL 2023/24 Player Number of G/A Alexander Isak 23 Anthony Gordon 21 Bruno Guimaraes 15 Kieran Trippier 11 Callum Wilson 10 Jacob Murphy 10 Stats from SofaScore

How Gordon’s value compares to Isak

The 23-year-old has an extraordinarily high value by Newcastle, which is somewhat justified when taking into consideration just how important he is to the Magpies. However, he is not the Newcastle player whom the club values the highest.

According to a report from The Telegraph back in May, Newcastle shut down suggestions of a £90m sale of the Swede by indicating that it would cost double that figure for an exit to occur.

Thus, the Magpies valuation of Isak is almost double that of Gordon’s meaning that PIF would be in for a huge profit if they sold both. Gordon cost the Magpies £45m from Everton, and Isak was slightly more, costing £63m from Real Sociedad, a club record deal.

As aforementioned, Isak was the only player who directly contributed to more goals than Gordon last season in the Premier League. He scored 21 goals and registered two assists in just 30 games in England’s top flight-last season. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him "magnificent", and he showed exactly why last season.

Given the sheer amount of goals Isak scores for Newcastle, it is arguably justifiable that they value him at almost £180m. They certainly have some players who could make them lots of money, and it is encouraging to know they have security from a financial point of view.