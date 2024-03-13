Newcastle United's 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday night was just another in a long list of disappointing results this season.

Eddie Howe's side haven't been able to replicate their impressive form from 2022/23, and they currently sit tenth in the Premier League.

However, compared to where they were just a couple of years ago, the club are on a clear trajectory, and with a team full of talented stars, it's only a matter of time until they start regularly challenging the big boys.

For example, starters like Joelinton have seen their value skyrocket over the last few years, although another star's worth has increased even more.

Joelinton's value since joining Newcastle

Newcastle signed the Brazilian from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in July 2019 for a then-club record fee of £40m during the torrid reign of Mike Ashley.

His arrival came with lofty expectations due to his impressive form in Germany, but his first few years in English football didn't entirely go to plan.

Then-manager Steve Bruce opted to start the Aliança-born star as the team's sole striker for the first two and a half seasons at the club, a decision which was the wrong one as it saw him score just 12 goals in 73 games and get labelled as the 'worst transfer in recent Premier League history' by some in the press.

That all changed with the arrival of Howe, who, after a few more games of playing the Brazilian as a nine, opted to start him in central and attacking midfield, a position he has come to dominate in the years since.

In all, the 27-year-old has made 180 appearances for the Magpies, came second in the club's Player of the Year award in 2022, is set to sign a lucrative new contract this year and, best of all, has seen his valuation rise above what he originally cost the club.

Joelinton's Newcastle record Appearances 180 Goals 25 Assists 15 Goal Involvements per Match 0.22 All Stats via Transfermarkt

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the Toon titan is now worth around €60m, about £51m - or £11m more than he cost the club in 2019. However, another star at the club has seen his value soar even higher.

Alexander Isak's transfer valuation in 2024

Swedish striker Alexander Isak moved to St James' Park from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for another club record fee, this time £63m.

The then-22-year-old was effective from the word go and opened his account with a goal against Liverpool on his debut.

The rest of the campaign was a mixed bag for the Swede. When he was playing, he was arguably one of the best strikers in the league, scoring ten goals in 27 appearances, but a thigh injury saw him miss 16 games and disrupt his campaign.

It's been a similar story this year for the "outstanding" nine, as dubbed by Howe, as he has scored an impressive 16 goals in 29 appearances but missed ten games through a recurring groin injury.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle record Appearances 56 Goals 26 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

That said, the 6 foot 4 goal machine is clearly an incredible talent, and his increasing value represents that, as according to the CIES Football Observatory, he's now worth around €100m, which is £85m - or £22m more than Newcastle paid for him just a year and a half ago.

Ultimately, while 2023/24 hasn't been the most enjoyable season for the fans, a team filled with players like Joelinton and Isak isn't going to stay down for too long.

If the club can add one or two more quality players in the summer, they could cause a real upset next year.