Newcastle United have had an interesting summer transfer window so far in 2024. They have so far made four first-team signings, although one was an obligatory deal after a loan spell last term. There have also been two notable outgoings at St James’ Park this summer, which have helped raise funds for the club to strengthen elsewhere.

Two of the Magpies' incomings have been free transfers. John Ruddy joined the club as a backup goalkeeper, and Lloyd Kelly signed from Bournemouth to help strengthen at the back. Another goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos, joined from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee and Lewis Hall made his loan from Chelsea permanent.

In terms of outgoings, the deal to sign Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos was not the only piece of business between Newcastle and Forest. Elliot Anderson switched his boyhood club for the City Ground, and Yankubah Minteh joined Brighton in a deal worth £30m.

The Magpies have already done deals to strengthen right across their squad, with the back line being a real area that manager Eddie Howe has bolstered. However, they might not be done there just yet, and have recently been linked with one of England’s stars of an impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

Latest on Newcastle's Guehi pursuit

The player in question here is Crystal Palace and England international defender Marc Guehi. The Eagles centre-back starred at Euro 2024 and has been linked with several moves away this summer, but Newcastle seems like his most likely destination now.

The story was first broken by highly reputable journalist David Ornstein, who explained on X last Friday that the Magpies opened talks to sign the 24-year-old, who is ‘high on list of multiple leading clubs’.

In terms of his value, an article by Sky Sports on Tuesday confirmed that Palace value their star defender at £60m, a fee which Newcastle are yet to hit, although a deal will move quickly once they do because personal terms are not thought to be an issue.

It is perhaps no surprise that Guehi is valued so highly by Palace this summer. Although he struggled with a knee injury last term, he started all but two of the 25 Premier League appearances he made, helping the Eagles to keep seven clean sheets, and captaining the side on eight occasions in the top flight. He also started all but one of England’s Euro 2024 games, as they lost in the final to Spain.

Although he is priced so highly, and justifiably so, there are players at St James’ Park whom the Magpies value higher than the England international. One of those is Guehi’s Three Lions teammate, Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon’s value in 2024

Gordon is a player who has been subject to plenty of transfer rumours over the summer window. The electric winger has been linked with Liverpool consistently throughout the summer, although according to a report from TEAMtalk, they ‘are confident’ he will stay at the club this summer.

Indeed, the same report confirms that the club value the former Everton winger at an extraordinary £100m, meaning Liverpool, or any other interested club, would have to match that price to convince Newcastle to sell him.

Should the Magpies sell Gordon this summer it would see them make excellent profit on the player. Back in January 2022, they paid the Toffees £45m to acquire his services, and could now double their money if he was to depart St James’ Park for £100m.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Howe’s side value the Englishman so highly. He was crucial for Newcastle last term, scoring 11 goals and registering ten assists in 35 games in the Premier League, with Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley calling him "sensational".

In fact, as per FBref, Gordon ranked second for the Magpies when it came to combined goal involvements last term.

Newcastle players with 10+ PL G/A 2023/24 Name Games Goals Assists G/A Alexander Isak 30 20 2 23 Anthony Gordon 35 11 10 21 Bruno Guimaraes 37 7 8 15 Kieran Trippier 28 1 10 11 Jacob Murphy 21 3 7 10 Callum Wilson 20 9 1 10 Stats from FBref

His direct nature was deadly for Howe, and Gordon wreaked havoc on the Premier League, helping him to his best scoring season and almost earning him a big-money move to the Red half of Merseyside.

The 23-year-old is worth £40m more than Guehi, meaning the sale of the winger would make a deal for his England teammate relatively straightforward. However, if Gordon stays at Newcastle, we could see the pair link up for club and country as they strive to help the Magpies climb the Premier League table next term.