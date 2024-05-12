Newcastle United's injury troubles this season have been well documented, with Eddie Howe's side struggling to replicate the results of last campaign as a result.

The Magpies produced a sensational season during 2022/23, which saw the club claim a place in the Premier League's top four, qualifying automatically for the Champions League group stages.

Howe's side were placed in the group of death, alongside AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund, with the latter in the final facing Real Madrid at Wembley in just a few weeks.

However, the added fixtures, coupled with Newcastle's thin squad, have highlighted the Magpies' need for extra bodies this summer, with Howe often resorting to more inexperienced players to fill the void.

One of which has taken his chance in the first-team with both hands, including an excellent display against Brighton and Hove Albion at St James' Park on Saturday.

Elliot Anderson's stats vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Youngster Elliot Anderson was handed another start against Roberto De Zerbi's side, producing an excellent display - one that will certainly keep him within Howe's plans for next season.

The Scotsman started alongside Bruno Guimaraes and goalscorer Sean Longstaff, with the 21-year-old demonstrating his qualities.

He provided the assist for Longstaff's first-half goal, before running the show in the heart of Howe's midfield - a really impressive feat for such a young player.

Anderson also managed 75 touches during his 90-minute display, completing 43 passes at a completion rate of 90% - the second-most of any Newcastle player during the draw.

Anderson's stats against Brighton Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Assists 1 Touches 75 Passes completed 43/48 (90%) Duels won 10/13 (77%) Clearances 2 Tackles 1 Stats via Sofascore

Whilst he's primarily an attacking-minded midfielder, the youngster also excelled defensively for Howe's side, winning ten duels during the 1-1 draw.

He also won one tackle and two clearances, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Seagulls from finding the back of the net on Tyneside.

Anderson was subsequently awarded a 7/10 match rating by Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder, with the midfielder producing one of his performances of the season.

Elliot Anderson's market value in 2024

As a result of his impressive performances under Howe in recent months, the midfielder has seen his market value take a sharp increase.

According to Transfermarkt, the "phenomenal" youngster, as dubbed by former Rovers teammate Alex Rodman, currently has a market value of £11m, a figure that is higher than captain Kieran Trippier, with the 33-year-old now only worth £9m, despite registering ten league assists this season.

Anderson's rapid rise has seen his value increase from £6.8m - a huge jump of 63% over the last nine months despite his injury struggles this campaign.

The Scotsman has missed 17 Premier League games with a back injury this term but has kept himself fit over the last few weeks - with the youngster being rewarded with a consistent run in the first-team.

Whilst the club are expected to strengthen once more this summer, Anderson has definitely staked his claim for a spot under Howe once more next season, potentially saving the club a lot of money in their battle to stay within the league's strict FFP rules.