Newcastle United got back to winning ways on Saturday, and in some style, smashing Leicester City 4-0 at St James' Park.

Jacob Murphy bagged a brace as the Magpies enjoyed their most-emphatic victory since April, ending a four-match winless streak, as Eddie Howe's team climbed up to 12th in the table.

When the Magpies travel to Ipswich on Saturday, they'll be targeting back-to-back Premier League victories for just the second time since September and, if their key players continue to perform, they'll be firm favourites for victory at Portman Road.

Newcastle United's star men coming to the fore

Both Bruno Guimarães and Alexander Isak scored at the weekend, doing so within three minutes of one another, which was symbolic considering they are the Toon Army's two most high-profile players.

Isak, in fairness to him, has been generally excellent this season, taking his tally to eight goals for the campaign at the weekend, while the Swede has now bagged 15 goals in 16 appearances on Tyneside since Boxing Day last year.

Since the start of last season, only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Isak, which isn't bad company to keep, hence why the striker has been attracting countless admiring glances.

Guimarães meantime, has started all 16 Premier League matches so far, only 16 players across the entire division have played more minutes, featuring for more minutes than any other Newcastle player both this season and last too.

Saturday though saw the Brazilian score for the first time since the final day of last season, yet to be at his dominating best, as the midfield trio alongside him continues to chop and change.

Your changes have been saved Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

Of course, everyone knows about the qualities of Isak and Guimarães, but their less-heralded teammate is currently outperforming both.

Newcastle's new star in the making

According to Sofascore, Lewis Hall is Newcastle's highest-rated player this season, above Anthony Gordon and the aforementioned duo of Isak and Guimarães.

Hall arrived from Chelsea for a fee of £28m, plus potentially £7m in add-ons, making him the club's ninth-most expensive signing of all-time, all of which have come during the PIF-era, but that's still a significant outlay considering the PSR-constraints under which Newcastle continue to operate.

During his first campaign on Tyneside, the left-back made just 22 appearances, starting a mere eight Premier League matches, scoring two goals both of which, coincidentally, came in front of the Stretford End at Old Trafford, most notably firing home during a memorable EFL Cup victory over Man United.

However, since both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman suffered ACL injuries in March, Dan Burn has been required at centre-back, allowing Hall to start 19 of the last 21 Premier League fixtures, including all 13 since 1 September.

Dominic Scurr of the Shields Gazette described Hall as Newcastle's "star man", noting that he "had the most touches, chances created and passes" on Saturday, claiming he could become Premier League's best left-back, if he isn't already.

So, how does the 20-year-old compare to some of the division's best left-sided full-backs?

Lewis Hall vs selected Premier League left-backs (24/25) Statistic Hall Cucurella Robertson Udogie Digne Kerkez Appearances 16 15 14 16 16 15 Minutes 1,228 1,174 1,041 1,301 1,165 1,277 Assists 2 1 0 1 2 2 Expected assists 3.1 0.9 2.2 1.2 2.9 2.4 Progressive carries 26 15 23 36 11 38 Touches 1,128 884 893 946 756 746 Tackles 30 25 18 44 31 22 Avg SofaScore rating 7.29 6.90 6.69 7.00 7.01 7.09 Statistics courtesy of FBref.com

As outlined, Hall has played more minutes and touched the ball more frequently than any of the other selected left-backs this season, while his expected assist figure of 3.1 underlines his creativity too.

With Sofascore rating Hall as the best left-back in the Premier League to date this season, considering he's only 20 years old, he's only likely to get better, elevating his transfer market value to something rather considerable considering the priciest left-back above was Cucurella's £60m fee.

New England manager Thomas Tuchel handed Hall his senior debut at Chelsea so, given the Three Lions' recent issues at left-back, the Newcastle man will feel that spot is up for grabs, having earned his first two senior caps in November.