Newcastle United have been one of the unluckiest sides with injuries so far this season, with Eddie Howe's side often looking thin in key areas with multiple players struggling during key periods.

Players such as Sven Botman, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes have all been absent for large spells this campaign, with boss Howe, having to sometimes resort to youth.

The injuries have subsequently had a hit on the Magpies' league position, with the club sitting in eighth place heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, with European football at St James' Park for a second consecutive season unlikely.

However, the injuries to key players have allowed some younger members of the Newcastle first-team to gain valuable minutes and develop with one player in particular starting to look like the real deal.

How much Lewis Miley cost Newcastle United

Youngster Lewis Miley came through Newcastle's academy, with the boyhood Magpies fan costing the club nothing - which could result in a hefty profit in the years ahead.

He's often featured in a three-man midfield for Howe's side, with the midfielder fitting straight into the side - showing no evidence of his tender age of just 17.

Since his first start against Bournemouth in November, Miley has made 16 consecutive appearances for Howe's side, with the 17-year-old impressing at St James' Park.

The youngster scored his first goal for his boyhood club during the 3-0 victory over Fulham, with Miley rapidly adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League.

The goal against Fulham made the 17-year-old the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, with the youngster cementing himself in Magpies history. He truly is the "unbelievable" player that teammate Sean Longstaff describes him as.

Newcastle United's youngest Premier League goalscorers 1. Lewis Miley 17y 229d 2. James Milner 18y 265d 3. Rolando Aarons 18y 288d 4. Gael Bigirimana 19y 42d 5. Shola Ameobi 19y 84d Stats via Statbunker

Lewis Miley's market value in 2024

Just four months on from his first-team debut, his market value has skyrocketed to £26m as per CIES Football Observatory, with this just the beginning of Miley's rise to potential stardom. That's an impressive valuation given his tender age and one that according to CIES, surpasses Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope among others.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer is the latest pundit to heap praise on the 17-year-old, with Shearer saying:

“He just looks natural, he looks very comfortable. Other than looking at his baby looks, if you didn’t know who or what he was you would think he has been around for years, the way he was strutting around the pitch and closing down and the balance he had on the ball. ​​​​​​"

Although it's still very early days for the teenager in terms of his professional career, it certainly does look as though he could be a huge asset for the Magpies in the years to come.

When delving into Miley's stats in the Premier League this season, he excels despite his tender age, with the youngster winning 2.5 tackles per 90 this season, a stat that is better than 30% of midfielders in the Premier League this season.

He also averages four progressive passes received per game, with Miley operating as the furthest forward out of the Magpies' three-man midfield.

The praise for Miley is justified, with the midfielder having the world at his feet. However, the club need to keep developing him and giving him consistent game time in order for him to reach his potential.