Newcastle United have enjoyed another brilliant season in the Premier League under boss Eddie Howe, with the Magpies sitting in seventh place ahead of the final day.

Whilst they were unable to match the levels of last campaign where the club reached the Champions League, they’ve still excelled with multiple players leading the charge towards another European tour.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have undoubtedly been Howe’s most important players, with the duo maintaining fitness despite the club’s constant struggles with injuries during 2023/24.

It’s also been a season that has allowed for numerous players to break through and stake their claim for a regular first-team spot at St James’ Park - taking advantage of the troubles within the squad.

One player, in particular, has burst onto the scene, emerging as a key player to Howe despite his relative youth.

Lewis Miley’s stats at Newcastle in 2023/24

Youngster Lewis Miley came through Newcastle's academy, with the boyhood Magpies fan costing the club nothing - which could result in a hefty profit in the years ahead.

He's often featured in a three-man midfield for Howe's side, with the midfielder fitting straight into the side - showing no evidence of his tender age of just 18.

Since his first start against Bournemouth in November, Miley has made 17 Premier League appearances for Howe's side, with the 18-year-old impressing at St James' Park, despite missing the last nine matches with a back problem.

The emerging talent scored his first goal for his boyhood club during the 3-0 victory over Fulham, with Miley rapidly adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League.

The goal against Fulham made him the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, with the playmaker cementing himself in Magpies history. He truly is a “remarkable” talent, as described by beloved pundit Ally McCoist.

Newcastle United's youngest Premier League goalscorers 1. Lewis Miley 17y 229d 2. James Milner 18y 265d 3. Rolando Aarons 18y 288d 4. Gael Bigirimana 19y 42d 5. Shola Ameobi 19y 84d Stats via Statbunker

Lewis Miley's market value in 2024

Six months on from his maiden first-team start, his market value has skyrocketed £18.3m, as per Football Transfers, an indication of his excellent start to his professional career on Tyneside.

His valuation is hugely impressive, given his tender age, and one that, according to Football Transfers, surpasses that of Joelinton, who's now only valued at £16.2m - just a handful of years after his £40m move to Tyneside.

It’s no surprise to see his huge increase in such a short space of time, given his output in the Premier League, with the England youth international producing some impressive numbers despite only becoming a permanent first-team member this season.

Newcastle midfielder's stats in the PL 23/24 Statistics Miley Joelinton Guimaraes Longstaff Games 17 19 36 34 Goals 1 2 6 6 Assists 3 1 6 2 G+A per 90 0.24 0.16 0.33 0.24 Stats via Transfermarkt

Although it's still very early days for the teenager in terms of his professional career, it certainly does bode well for Miley and the Magpies, with the 18-year-old undoubtedly a huge asset for the Magpies in the years to come.

However, the club need to keep developing him, with Howe needing to give him consistent game time over the coming years in order for him to reach his potential.