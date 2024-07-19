Newcastle United endured a horrendous injury crisis in 2023/24, with numerous key first-team members missing for large spells, subsequently having an impact on the Magpies’ league standings.

Eddie Howe’s side finished seventh in the Premier League, missing out on a Europa Conference League place after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

Nick Pope and Joelinton are just two examples, with the shot-stopper missing over four months with a shoulder injury, whilst the Brazilian midfielder only returned for the final few outings of the season after undergoing surgery in January.

The injury setbacks highlighted huge issues for Howe in terms of squad depth and the quality of players coming in to replace the first-team members who were unfortunate to suffer frequent fitness issues.

The Magpies have undoubtedly aimed to fill those gaps, targeting numerous players in various positions to provide more competition and squad depth ahead of a vital 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle’s attempts in the transfer market

Whilst Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly have all already arrived on Tyneside this summer, Howe is still targeting more players to help mount a push for the Premier League’s top four.

In recent days, links for a new forward have been constant, with numerous players touted with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has been rumoured to be on Newcastle’s radar, with the Italian available this summer for a cut-price with his deal expiring in 12 months time.

The Magpies have also been battling Everton to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, but it appears they are more interested in agreeing a deal for one of his teammates during the off-season.

Crysencio Summerville set the Championship alight last season, achieving a total of 28 combined goals and assists, but it wasn’t enough to secure promotion for Daniel Farke’s side.

As a result, he could depart Elland Road this summer, putting Newcastle and sides such as Chelsea and Crystal Palace on red alert.

However, he’s still valued lower than one current Magpies talent who, like Summerville, enjoyed a breakout season as a young talent during the 2023/24 campaign.

How much Lewis Miley is worth in 2024

Youngster Lewis Miley came through Newcastle's academy, with the boyhood Magpies fan costing the club nothing - which could result in a hefty profit in the years ahead.

He's often featured in a three-man midfield for Howe's side, with the midfielder fitting straight into the side - showing no evidence of his tender age of just 18.

Since his first start against Bournemouth in November, Miley has made 17 Premier League appearances for Howe's team, with the teenager impressing at St James' Park.

Eight months on from his maiden first-team start, his market value has skyrocketed to £23m as per Football Transfers, an indication of his excellent start to his professional career on Tyneside.

Newcastle United's youngest Premier League goalscorers Player Age 1. Lewis Miley 17y 229d 2. James Milner 18y 265d 3. Rolando Aarons 18y 288d 4. Gael Bigirimana 19y 42d 5. Shola Ameobi 19y 84d Stats via Statbunker

His subsequent value is higher than fellow Magpie and midfield partner Joelinton, who’s only valued at £15m just a handful of years after his £40m move to Tyneside.

It’s also more than current target Summerville, who’s rumoured to be available for just £17m this window - a bargain for a player of his talent and potential, with Newcastle potentially able to secure a phenomenal young star to feature alongside Miley for many years.

Although it's still very early days for the teenager in terms of his professional career, it certainly does bode well for Miley and the Magpies, with the young academy graduate undoubtedly a huge asset for the Magpies in the years to come.

However, the club need to keep developing him, with Howe needing to give him consistent game time over the coming years in order for him to reach his potential.