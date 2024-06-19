Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side were unable to replicate their impressive form from 2022/23, with the Magpies finishing the season seventh in the Premier League.

However, compared to where they were just a couple of years ago, the club are on a clear trajectory, and with a team full of talented stars, it's only a matter of time until they start regularly challenging the so-called ‘big six’.

No Newcastle fan could’ve envisaged such a rapid transformation, with stars such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes excelling for the Magpies and playing a crucial role in securing Champions League football last season.

The club have been reliant on shrewd business to take them to where they are today, with the aforementioned players playing a huge role in the club’s recent and unexpected success.

One player in particular has proven to be excellent business for the club, not in terms of his abilities under Howe, but for the profit he’s set to make the club in the near future.

Yankuba Minteh’s stats in 2023/24

Forward Yankuba Minteh joined the club on 1 July 2023 from Danish side Odense BK, before immediately joining Feyenoord on loan for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old Gambian has scored ten times and produced six assists in his 27 appearances in the Eredivisie, as he looks to gain experience ahead of a potential first-team spot for Newcastle next season.

As demonstrated by his stats in the Netherlands this season, he clearly has a lot of talent despite his tender age, with Minteh having the potential to save the Magpies a lot of money in the long run.

Minteh's stats per 90 at Feyenoord (2023/24) Statistics Tally Rank among wingers Successful take-ons 3.7 98% Progressive carries 7.9 98% Shots 3.5 93% Touches in penalty area 9.9 99% Shot-creating actions 5.8 97% Stats via FBref

However, as a result of his excellent form under newly appointed Liverpool boss Arne Slot, he’s attracted major interest from the Reds, with the Dutchman reportedly willing to spend £40m to secure his services this summer.

The figure reported is an obscene one, especially considering the fee Howe and the Saudi PIF formed out for his signature less than 12 months ago.

Yankuba Minteh’s transfer value in 2024

Less than a year on from his £6m move to St James’ Park, the Gambian has seen his market value soar as a result of his impressive loan stint, with his price tag rocketing above one current Newcastle first-team member.

According to Football Transfers, the youngster is now valued at €22.9m (£19m), an increase of 216% - a concrete example of the club’s recent success within the transfer market. As a result, Liverpool could significantly overpay for his services by acquiring him.

His subsequent value is higher than Brazilian Joelinton who’s now only priced at €18.3m (£15m) despite arriving on Tyneside for £40m back in the summer of 2019.

Despite potential rumours linking the youngster with a move away from St James' Park, they must keep hold of the attacker, with Minteh having the potential to be a first-team regular for many years to come.

Whilst the Gambian would allow for an easy sale to help their FFP situation, he could prove to develop further on Tyneside and catapult Howe’s side back into a battle for a Champions League spot next season.