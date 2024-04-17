Despite Newcastle United's injury crisis this campaign, it has come with a positive as it's allowed boss Eddie Howe to give valuable first-team minutes to multiple youngsters within the club.

Lewis Miley has been the main beneficiary for the Magpies, with the 17-year-old making 17 Premier League appearances during his breakthrough campaign at St James' Park.

Miley has settled straight into the Magpies' first team despite his tender age, becoming a real mainstay in the Newcastle side, after the injuries and suspension to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, respectively.

He managed to score his first top-flight goal in the 3-0 victory against Fulham at St James' Park back in December, further adding to his excellent start to life under Howe.

The club have enjoyed success with youngsters this season, with the club also having a talented teenager currently thriving away from St James' Park.

Yankuba Minteh's stats at Newcastle United

Forward Yankuba Minteh joined the club on 1 July 2023 from Danish side Odense BK, before immediately joining Feyenoord on loan for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.

Minteh, who is "frightening for defenders" - according to journalist Antonio Mango - has a big future ahead of him after impressing in Denmark, before his move to Tyneside earlier this year.

The 19-year-old Gambian has scored nine times and produced four assists in his 24 appearances in the Eredivisie, as he looks to gain experience ahead of a potential first-team spot for Newcastle next season.

Minteh's stats at Feyenoord Statistics Tally Successful take-ons 3.9 Progressive carries 7.9 Shots 3.4 Touches in penalty area 9.7 Aerials won 1.2 Stats via FBref

As demonstrated by his stats in the Netherlands this season, he clearly has a lot of talent despite his tender age, with Minteh having the potential to save the Magpies a lot of money in the long run.

However, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, the club could make a quick profit on the forward in the summer to try and combat their FFP and PSR situation - with Newcastle currently having losses of over £70m for the previous financial year.

Yankuba Minteh's market value in 2024

After arriving at the club for just £5.8m last summer, the Gambian winger has seen his market value skyrocket as a result of his good form in the Eredivisie.

The "exceptional" Minteh, as dubbed by Feyenoord teammate Igor Paixao, now boasts a value of £15m, as per Football Transfers - a jump of 158% in the space of nine months despite not featuring once for the Magpies.

Despite potential rumours linking the youngster with a move away from St James' Park, they must keep hold of the attacker, with Minteh having the potential to be a first-team regular for many years to come.

Fellow wingers Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon have both been a hit with the fanbase since their respective transfers to the club, but Miguel Almiron - who has netted just three league goals this season - has struggled in recent months, with the Paraguayan linked with a move away from the club.

Whilst the Gambian would allow for an easy sale to help their FFP situation, he could prove to develop further on Tyneside and save the club from having to fork out a hefty fee on an attacker to complete the forward line.