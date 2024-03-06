Newcastle United have struggled massively in the Premier League this season, with Eddie Howe's side often missing multiple key players through injury.

Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are just three members of the first team that have been absent for long periods this season, with boss Howe rarely having a full-strength side.

Due to the club's widespread injury crisis, the Magpies' Premier League position has taken a beating with the club currently sitting in 8th place, 15 points off the Premier League's top four - with Champions League football at St James' Park for a second consecutive season looking very unlikely.

On the flip side, the injuries have provided fringe players within the Magpies squad a perfect opportunity to stake their claim for a regular starting position - with one Newcastle player, in particular, benefitting a great deal from injuries to his teammates.

Sean Longstaff's stats at Newcastle United

After joining the Newcastle Academy as an 11-year-old, Sean Longstaff rapidly progressed at the club, impressing in multiple different age groups before receiving his first-team opportunity back in August 2018.

The midfielder made his Magpies first-team debut during the 3-1 defeat away at Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round, with the then 20-year-old featuring for the full 90 minutes.

Newcastle team vs Nottingham Forest in August 2018 26. Karl Darlow 25. Jamie Sterry 5. Fabian Schar 18. Federico Fernandez 2. Ciaran Clark (C) 30. Christian Atsu 36. Sean Longstaff 4. Ki Sung-Yeung 15. Kenedy 13. Yoshinori Muto 21. Joselu Data via Sky Sports

Longstaff went on to make 13 appearances for the Magpies that season, with the midfielder starting to force himself into the first-team picture after a turbulent few months.

Over the next two Premier League campaigns, the Tyneside-born midfielder managed to rack up another 45 appearances - with Longstaff becoming a real regular for the club.

It was the 2022/23 season when he became a regular starter, featuring 33 times in a season where the club reached the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

His subsequent displays for the Magpies have seen his market value skyrocket, with Longstaff now valued higher than one of his experienced teammates.

Sean Longstaff's market value in 2024

As he came through the club's Academy, the Magpies haven't ever had to pay a fee for Longstaff's services - with the club currently reaping the rewards of their youth setup.

18 years on from when he arrived as a youngster, his market value has peaked in 2024 with the "outstanding" midfielder, as described by journalist Henry Winter, now worth £22m as per Transfermarkt - £12.5m more than fellow Magpie and regular captain Kieran Trippier.

That's rather impressive when you consider Trippier's displays, contributing with 21 assists from full-back in the last season and a half.

Despite players such as Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton all on the books of Newcastle, Longstaff has proven over the last 18 months that he's a reliable player for Howe, with the midfielder maintaining fitness for long periods.

He's now made 170 appearances with his boyhood club, with the 26-year-old only going to get better as he starts to enter the prime years of his footballing career.