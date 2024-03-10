Under current manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have made enormous strides over the past 18 months, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

After the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquired the Magpies in 2021, the team was able to transform from relegation hopefuls to a regular contender in Europe thanks to their substantial investment.

However, business has not always been smooth sailing, as despite the successful additions such as the likes of Kieran Trippier, there have also been some questionable buys - including the hefty layout on the now-banned Sandro Tonali.

That said, there have certainly been successes on the selling front, with the Magpies showing themselves to be proficient in the other side of the transfer market, even before the arrival of PIF's riches.

Ayoze Perez's stats at Newcastle United

Forward Ayoze Perez joined the Magpies in June 2014, with the Spaniard becoming the club's first permanent addition in over 18 months after arriving from Tenerife for £3m.

He was a very consistent scorer for the Magpies in a troubled few years for the club on and off the pitch. The forward scored seven times in his 36 appearances in the Premier League, with Perez immediately finding his feet.

He made 34 appearances for the club during the 2015/16 season, but he couldn't prevent the Magpies from relegation as the club dropped into the Championship.

However, Perez stayed put at St James' Park and helped the club secure an immediate return to the top flight. He played 36 times, achieving 16 goal contributions in England's second tier that season, with the forward a key player under Rafael Benitez.

The next few years for the club were up and down, to say the least, with owner Mike Ashley subject to protests from the fanbase over his lack of investment in the transfer market.

Perez's best campaign for the Magpies came in his final season, scoring 12 times in 37 games before securing a big-money move to a fellow Premier League side.

Ayoze Perez's market value in 2024

He departed the club, joining Leicester City for £30m in 2019 - with the 25-year-old making the Magpies a £27m profit following the five years he spent at the club.

Unfortunately, he failed to make a telling impact at the King Power Stadium, scoring just 15 times in 114 outings for the Foxes, with Perez only staying in the East Midlands for two and a half years before returning to Spain during the January transfer window in 2022.

The 30-year-old is now a regular for Real Betis in La Liga, but the Magpies did the right thing selling Perez whilst his market value was at its peak.

Just under five years on from his £30m move, the attacker now has a market value of just £6m, with Perez undoubtedly past his best form - which he achieved during his time at Newcastle.

The attacker was brilliant during his time on Tyneside, but given his recent record in front of goal, the club conducted brilliant business in receiving such a large fee for the Spaniard.