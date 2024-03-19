Newcastle United have been largely successful in the transfer market in recent seasons after being given license to invest a large sum in the playing squad after the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The investment from the hierarchy allowed the club to reach the Champions League, with the club exiting at the group stage during this season's competition.

However, despite the huge investment of over £420m, the club have still struggled for squad depth, with the Magpies' congested fixture list taking its toll on the squad.

Players such as Callum Wilson and Joelinton have spent extended spells on the sidelines with injuries, with the club's league position taking a hit as a result.

Eddie Howe's side currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League, with the Magpies a staggering 16 points off the top four.

Despite their recent injury crisis, the club did the right thing by selling one notable flop in January 2022, with Howe's side getting a brilliant deal for a player who was entering the final 18 months of his deal at St James' Park.

Chris Wood's stats at Newcastle

After the PIF takeover, they invested a lot of money in a new striker after an injury to main man, Wilson. The club signed Burnley forward Chris Wood for £25m on a two-and-a-half-year deal, a hefty fee for a 30-year-old.

At the time, it seemed like a good addition with the New Zealand international having a decent track record in England's top flight - reaching double figures in his four full seasons at Turf Moor. However, the deal was unsuccessful for both parties, with Wood failing to have an impact at the club.

He made 39 appearances for the Magpies between January 2022 and January 2023, with the former Clarets marksman only scoring five times - with his first goal coming in his eighth game for the club.

However, after Alexander Isak's £60m move to St James' Park in the summer of 2022, Wood dropped down the pecking order, making just 18 appearances throughout the first half of the 2022/23 season - only five of which came from a starting role.

Chris Wood's stats since leaving Newcastle

The striker left Newcastle for a loan move to Nottingham Forest in January 2023, with the deal for the striker becoming permanent if he featured three times for the Reds.

His permanent move was confirmed in the summer of 2023, with Steve Cooper's side forking out £15m for his services.

Since his move to the City Ground, the 6 foot 3 forward has featured 33 times, scoring 11 times, but has also struggled with multiple injuries, subsequently having an impact on his game time.

Chris Wood's injuries at Forest Injury Days missed Games missed Hamstring injury 95 11 Hamstring injury 56 10 Total 151 21 Stats via Transfermarkt

Despite his tally of nine goals this season, the Magpies did the right thing selling the striker to the Reds, with his market value now just €7m (£6m), as per Transfermarkt - a figure that is £2.5m less than fellow Magpies flop Matt Targett.

That drop in value for the Forest ace is stark indeed considering Targett's lowly standing in the Newcastle squad, with the Englishman having been restricted to just a solitary Premier League start this season under Howe's watch.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Wood, now aged 32, is out of contract at the City Ground in the summer, with his future at the club unclear given the uncertainty over their Premier League status.

All things considered, the Magpies conducted good business in allowing Wood to leave the club, with the funds received from his transfer allowing for needed investments elsewhere.