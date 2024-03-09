Newcastle United have progressed massively over the course of the last 18 months under current boss Eddie Howe, with the club reaching the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021, with their huge investment allowing the club to go from relegation candidates to consistent European challengers.

However, this season, the club have regressed, with the squad often hampered by multiple first-team members struggling with injuries and fitness for long periods.

Joelinton and Joe Willock are just two of the Magpies squad that have spent months on the sidelines, with Newcastle's league position taking a hit as a result.

Despite this, the club are stocked in the midfield department, with the PIF's investment allowing for players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali just two examples of the calibre of players within Howe's squad.

The board's investment has seen multiple fan favourites depart St James' Park, including one midfielder who captured the hearts of the fanbase in a turbulent few years for the club.

Jonjo Shelvey's stats at Newcastle United

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined Newcastle for a fee in the region of £12m in January 2016, with the former Swansea City man becoming an instant hit with the Magpies fanbase.

He made 16 appearances for the club during the second half of the 2015/16 season, but he couldn't prevent the Magpies from relegation as the club dropped into the Championship.

However, Shelvey stayed put at St James' Park and helped the club secure an immediate return to the top flight. He made 42 appearances in England's second tier that season, with the midfielder a real driving force under Rafael Benitez.

The next few years for the club were up-and-down, to say the least, with owner Mike Ashley subject to protests from the fanbase over his lack of investment in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, the lack of investment allowed Shelvey to cement his place as a regular starter, with the former England international wearing the armband on multiple occasions.

He remained a crucial part of the Magpies team until the takeover, with the midfielder rapidly dropping down the pecking order, subsequently leaving the club to gain consistent first-team minutes.

However, the club did the right thing in selling Shelvey when they did, with his career and market value dropping rapidly after he departed from St James' Park.

Jonjo Shelvey's market value in 2024

The 32-year-old swapped Newcastle for Nottingham, joining fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest in January 2023 - a move that was a disaster for both parties.

Shelvey only made eight Premier League appearances for the Reds last season, before a bust-up with manager Steve Cooper saw him train away from the first-team squad.

His £80k-p/w contract at the City Ground was terminated after just six months, with Shelvey joining Turkish side Caykur Rizespor, where he's made 24 appearances this season, scoring on two occasions.

His market value in 2024 has dropped to £3m, with the midfielder now worth less than Newcastle flop Matt Targett, with the Magpies doing the right thing selling Shelvey whilst his value was still of a decent figure.