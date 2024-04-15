Newcastle United have developed hugely over the last 18 months under the leadership of current boss Eddie Howe, with the club doing the unthinkable and reaching the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021 and their huge investment has allowed the club to go from relegation candidates to consistent European challengers in a rapid period.

However, this season, the club have found results harder to come by, with the squad often hampered by injuries in multiple key areas of the pitch.

Players such as Joelinton and Nick Pope have often found themselves watching on from the sidelines after struggling with various issues over the past six months - with results suffering as a result.

The club still sit in a brilliant position, occupying sixth place in the Premier League, but had the Magpies had a few more first-team players at their disposal, they could have achieved back-to-back Champions League qualifications.

The prospect of European football on Tyneside would have been a distant prospect a few seasons ago, but the investment has seen huge changes, including the departures of many fan-favourites.

Jonjo Shelvey's stats at Newcastle United

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined Newcastle for a fee in the region of £12m in January 2016, with the former Swansea City man becoming a hit with the Magpies fanbase during a turbulent spell off the field for the club.

He made 16 appearances for the club during the second half of the 2015/16 season, but he couldn't prevent the Magpies from relegation as the club dropped into the Championship.

The next few years for the club were up-and-down, to say the least, with owner Mike Ashley subject to protests from the supporters over his lack of investment in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, the lack of investment allowed Shelvey to cement his place as a regular starter, with the former England international wearing the armband on multiple occasions.

He remained a crucial part of the Magpies team until the takeover, with the midfielder rapidly dropping down the pecking order, subsequently leaving the club to gain consistent first-team minutes.

Jonjo Shelvey's wage at Newcastle United

During his time at the club, the former Liverpool midfielder pocketed £70k-per-week, as per Salary Sport, with Shelvey one of the club's highest earners during the Ashley years.

His weekly wage at the club is five times higher than Newcastle youngster, Elliot Anderson, who only earns £14k-per-week - despite his excellent recent run under Howe in the first team.

The club conducted excellent business in clearing his wages off the bill, especially given his rapid decline after leaving the club for Nottingham Forest in January 2023, before having his contract terminated just six months after joining the club.

He was undoubtedly a hit during his time at the club, but given the club's recent dealings with the Premier League's FFP rules, his wages have saved the club over £3.6m a year.

It's a shame to see Shelvey now playing in Turkey after his successful stint at Tyneside, with the midfielder more than deserving of another run in the Premier League given his valuable experience in the division.