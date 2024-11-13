A club are struggling to tie down their star player who has been called the "perfect" forward for Arsenal, and it is believed the Gunners are among the sides who could look to take advantage of this situation in 2025.

Arsenal targeting new attackers for next year

Their hopes of a first Premier League title in 21 years have faded quite dramatically in the last month, with Arsenal failing to win a single league game since their 3-1 victory over Southampton in early October.

This disappointing run of form has left them nine points behind league leaders Liverpool, and despite it still being quite early in the campaign, that is a huge gap to overcome against a Reds side who look near-unbeatable right now.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Arsenal were widely tipped to clinch the title after two successive seasons falling short behind long-reigning English dominators Man City, but it appears Arne Slot's Liverpool are in pole position to upset the apple-cart and loosen Pep Guardiola's stranglehold on the trophy.

Amidst their concerning on-field run of form, Arteta must also contend with the loss of influential sporting director Edu Gaspar, who left his post last Monday. Edu was responsible for overseeing the club's rebuild, leading the charge for a host of key signings, and now interim director Jason Ayto must lead Arsenal's pursuit of a new forward for the time being.

Indeed, after missing out on a striker in the summer, there is a belief that Arsenal are keen to sign a centre-forward who can relieve the pressure off Kai Havertz's shoulders.

Gabriel Jesus hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders this season, and there are growing concerns over the £265,000-per-week Brazilian's suitability to lead Arsenal's forward line.

This has resulted in speculation that Arsenal have made contact over Victor Osimhen, a player they've long been linked with, while another high-profile striker in Viktor Gyokeres is said to be on Arteta's radar as well.

Newcastle struggling to seal new Isak deal as Arsenal eye move

Meanwhile, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has been sporadically linked throughout 2024 as well. The Sweden international has just hit a rich vein of form, scoring in each of Newcastle's last four games in all competitions, but Eddie Howe's side are encountering "hurdles" in talks over a new deal.

That is according to The Boot Room, who also state that Isak's camp have been left "shocked" over Newcastle's stance on a new contract for the 25-year-old. They also write that Arsenal remain interested in Isak as Newcastle struggle to agree an extension, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City among his other prestigious suitors.

Isak's Premier League pedigree and proven top level goalscoring is a real temptation for Arsenal to spend what needs to be big money on the former Real Sociedad star, with journalist Charles Watts also calling him the "perfect" striker for Arteta.