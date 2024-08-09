With just a few weeks remaining of the transfer window, Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid to sign what would be their biggest signing of the summer for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were on course to endure a fairly subdued summer before things came to life in the last two weeks, starting with the arrival of William Osula from Sheffield United. The forward arrived to end Newcastle's recent drought of signings and hands Howe further backup for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson this season.

Welcoming Osula, Howe told Newcastle's official website: "William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.

"We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career. I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."

Not enough to necessarily steal the headlines, however, those at St James' Park are still in pursuit of what would be their marquee signing of the summer. According to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, Newcastle have submitted a second bid worth £50m to sign Marc Guehi, but have already seen that offer rejected with Crystal Palace valuing their defender at a hefty £65m this summer.

A second unsuccessful bid, Newcastle will hope to make it a third time lucky if they do decide to launch another attempt to sign the England international in a deal that would see them finally spend big again.

"Great" Guehi has earned big move

Some may have been fairly apprehensive about the prospect of Guehi stepping into England's starting side at Euro 2024 this summer, but by the end of the tournament, he was arguably the Three Lions' standout player. Now, after showing the rest of Europe what Crystal Palace are already aware of, he deserves to seal a big move before the end of the window, with Newcastle seemingly the option.

John Stones was one of many to praise the Palace star at the Euros, telling BBC Radio Five Live when asked about his centre-back partner: "So good, so good. For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well, his performances have been great.

"I said to him when we’re in this, or whoever’s playing or whoever I’m playing with, I’m your right arm, you are my left. We do this together. I’ve got your back and he’s bought into that so well."