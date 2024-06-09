With a permanent deal for Lewis Hall sealed and Lloyd Kelly seemingly on his way, Newcastle United have reportedly made their first bid to seal a potential third summer signing for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have wasted no time after missing out on European football last season. Desperate to make an instant return to the Premier League's top six in the next campaign, those at St James' Park instantly turned their attention towards defensive reinforcements to cover for the long-term injuries of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Meanwhile, they've also been linked with Juventus defender Dean Huijsen as PIF look to solve Howe's defensive depth problem over the coming months.

Newcastle haven't just been focusing on central defenders, either. Reports have also linked them with a fresh shot-stopper this summer. And whilst Giorgi Mamardashvili and Filip Jorgensen have been mentioned, it now seems as though another name could be entering St James' Park ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have made a £16m bid to sign James Trafford from Burnley, who are holding out for £20m. The England goalkeeper is reportedly admired by Howe, who sees him as ideal competition for Nick Pope. After missing out on an England place too, Trafford's full focus will be on his club future this month.

With a £4m difference in Newcastle's offer and Burnley's valuation, it remains to be seen whether it is the Magpies who bring their offer up or the relegated Clarets who meet them in the middle. Given that both Chelsea and Liverpool have also reportedly shown interest in the goalkeeper, it may well need to be Newcastle who compromise in order to get their man.

"Outstanding" Trafford can succeed Pope

Given that Pope is now 32 years old and coming back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, it may not be too long before Newcastle begin to think about a new No 1 - and that's where 21-year-old Trafford should come in this summer. The Burnley goalkeeper showed signs of what he's capable of last season even as his side were relegated, and he could now make his biggest move yet.

Trafford earned plenty of praise even before his move to Turf Moor, with England U21 boss Lee Carsley saying after last year's U21 European Championship (via BBC Sport): "I think he'll be absolutely fine. Wherever he goes and wherever he plays, he's got a really top mentality. He's been outstanding through the tournament. Not conceding a goal is a great achievement. He's been a really important part of us playing out from the back and playing through."

Now, it's Newcastle who could push forward with their deal to benefit from that "outstanding" ability for years to come. It would certainly be a sign of intent if the Magpies beat the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Trafford this summer.