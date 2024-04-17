After an excellent campaign last season, injuries have controlled the narrative for Newcastle United this time around, with Eddie Howe often left searching for makeshift options. And even as the season comes to a close, the Magpies' list of absentees has continued to grow as things go from bad to worse.

Newcastle injury news

It's only recently that Newcastle have found some kind of form again in the Premier League, with their unbeaten run of four games representing a solid end to the season. It's a run that Howe deserves great credit for, especially given the injury issues that his side has faced and are currently still facing. It's a list that will even still include Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman next season too, after both suffered recent ACL injuries.

Newcastle's absentees (via Premier Injuries) Potential return date Sven Botman 01/01/2025 Jamaal Lascelles 01/01/2025 Sandro Tonali 31/08/2024 Lewis Miley 19/05/2024 Callum Wilson 11/05/2024 Joelinton 11/05/2024 Nick Pope 04/05/2024 Miguel Almiron 04/05/2024 Joe Willock No return date Kieran Trippier 24/04/2024 Matt Targett No return date

The injury news hasn't come to an end recently either, with a fresh update sparking further concerns. According to reliable reporter Craig Hope of The Daily Mail, Joe Willock will now miss the rest of the season following Newcastle's decision to rest his Achilles knock which ruled him out for much of the campaign. Having returned from injury in February, there's no doubt that the former Arsenal man will be frustrated by the news.

Frustration aside, you could say it's a wise decision by Newcastle. Willock already missed most of the current campaign and any further damage is simply not worth the risk. Instead, the midfielder's focus should be on getting fit for pre-season, before then enjoying it in full and potentially breaking into Howe's starting side once again. At his best, Willock has more than shown the difference he can make at St James' Park.

"Popular" Willock offers different element to Newcastle midfield

As solid as Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson have been this season and as excellent as Bruno Guimaraes is, Willock offers a crucial goalscoring threat from midfielders that others in Howe's squad lack. At his best, it's worth noting that the former Arsenal man managed eight goals in 11 games in an initial loan spell at St James' Park in the 2020/21 campaign. And if Howe can get Willock back to that level, then he'll have himself a real difference-maker.

Full of praise for the Englishman throughout his spell on the sidelines, Howe said via The Northern Echo back in March: "He's done really well with his rehab, he's really matured in certain aspects of his personality - which he's had to do to come back from the injury that he's had - and I think that's then shown in his play.

"He's got a unique mix to his game. He's got real good running capacity and pace in his game, but also he knows where the goal is. He's very popular in the dressing room. The players love playing with him."

That "unique mix" will have to wait until next season now, however, it seems in what could prove to be a large blow in Newcastle's pursuit of securing a Europa League place come May.