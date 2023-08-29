Highlights The length of Sven Botman's injury has been revealed.

While Newcastle United look to have concluded their transfer activity this summer, Eddie Howe's hand might be forced after star central defender Sven Botman sustained an injury during the recent defeat to Liverpool at St. James' Park.

The Magpies have enjoyed an impressive summer after securing Champions League football with a top-four Premier League finish, with Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all joining the fold.

And while the Toon gaffer confirmed that the club's business is now done, there could yet be movement on Tyneside after the recent setback.

Who could replace Sven Botman?

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle could revisit their interest in Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio before the transfer window closes later this week.

The 22-year-old recently signed a new contract with his homeland outfit, but the report claims that a €60m (£52m) release clause has been instated, though whether the Toon have the capacity to meet such a figure remains to be seen.

What is Sven Botman's injury?

How quickly things can change in football. 30 minutes into Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, the Magpies were ahead and their opponents' captain, Virgil van Dijk, had received his marching orders after bringing down Alexander Isak, who was gliding through on goal.

Substitute Darwin Nunez bagged a brace to turn delight into despondency, but it was perhaps the late injury to Botman that was the most dispiriting moment of a bitter evening for Howe's men.

Indeed, The Telegraph's Luke Edwards claims that while the severity of the ankle injury is not expected to be too troublesome, the Dutchman will almost certainly be out of action for around a month, if not more.

The lynchpin to United's defensive structure, Botman has made 47 appearances since joining from French side Lille for approximately £35m last summer, having been hailed for his "incredible impact" by pundit Leon Osman.

Should Newcastle sign Goncalo Inacio?

The 23-year-old's injury highlights the trouble Newcastle will face in retaining their position in the Champions League, and impressing in the esteemed competition this season. As such, Inacio would be the problem-solver.

Despite his youthful years, Inacio has forged displays for the Leaos and is renowned as one of football's most exciting young defensive talents; the quintessential modern-day centre-half, he has been described as "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across leagues most similar to the Portuguese top-flight over the past year for assists, shot-creating actions, passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

This highlights a first-class ball-playing ability and robustness that tantalises a career right at the very top of the game, and Newcastle's lofty ambitions would likely align with Inacio's, and his quality, should Howe and co forge ahead with a transfer.

Hailed as "immense" and as a defensive "dominator" by analyst Raj Chohan, the two-cap Portugal sensation would serve as the perfect cover for Botman while arriving as a long-term solution to the club's defensive problem.

Such a claim might appear ludicrous for a high-rising team that has recently returned to Europe's premier continental competition after two decades away, having finished the season with the division's joint-best defence, but Fabian Schar, aged 31, is in the final year of his contract and Jamal Lascelles does not appear to make the grade, having started just twice in the top-flight last term.

Botman could occupy a starring role at St. James' Park for an age, and while Inacio could be the optimum replacement in the short term, he could also be the dream partner as Newcastle strive to continue their ascent.