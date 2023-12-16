Reliable journalist David Ornstein has dropped a significant update on the fitness of hugely influential Newcastle United ace Sven Botman, sharing when he could potentially return to action.

Newcastle hit by Sven Botman injury

Eddie Howe has been hit with a staggering number of injury problems this season, with the manager almost never having the luxury of fielding his strongest possible starting lineup, acting as a cruel blow.

So many key figures have been absent, whether it be Nick Pope in goal, Bruno Guimaraes in midfield or Alexander Isak in attack - Sandro Tonali has also received a 10-month ban, which has been an added setback - so it is understandable why Newcastle have struggled to repeat last year's heroics, going out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Another big loss for the Magpies has been Botman, whoever, who proved to be such a rock at the heart of the defence last season, playing a huge role in his side finishing fourth. The Dutchman has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League in 2023/24 to date, whereas in 2022/23 he only failed to start three out of 38 matches in the competition overall.

Such is Botman's influence, Newcastle have rarely looked as secure at the back, conceding 21 times in 16 games, and Howe needs him back in his squad as soon as possible, especially if his side are to seal a second consecutive top-four finish in the league.

Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that Botman could be back in action for Newcastle over the next few weeks, acting as a "massive boost" for Magpies fans.

"I hear he is a couple of weeks away and if all goes well it’s a massive boost."

It cannot be stressed enough how important Botman's return is for Newcastle, with the 23-year-old a mammoth presence who combines aerial presence, leadership and quality on the ball. Last season, he won an average of 2.1 aerial duels per game, as well as 3.3 clearances. (Sven Botman stats - WhoScored)

Despite his tender age, he is already such a big presence in the dressing room, and the Magpies could easily find another gear with him back in the setup. Howe himself clearly thinks highly of his defender, saying of him last season:

"We’ve become accustomed to it with Sven. He’s been so consistent, regardless of who the opposition has been, he’s found ways to perform to such a high level."

Botman may need time to get back to his best, with the former Lille man likely to be lacking some rhythm and match fitness when he does make it back onto the pitch, but his mere presence could help lift everyone around him, ensuring that Newcastle have a more productive second half of the season.

Whether he returns before the end of this year remains to be seen, but supporters will be buoyed by the fact that he could be back in the team sooner rather than later.