Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is facing a spell on the sidelines, and a reliable journalist has revealed the potential severity of his injury that was sustained at St. James’ Park.

What's the latest on Sven Botman's injury?

The Magpies were the hosts on Sunday as they welcomed Liverpool, but despite the visitors going down to ten men following the dismissal of Virgil van Dijk, Eddie Howe’s side suffered a 2-1 Premier League defeat thanks to substitute Darwin Nunez securing a brace, and unfortunately for the boss, the scoreline wasn’t the only negative to occur that day.

The Dutch international was forced off the pitch with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury on 87 minutes and was replaced by Matt Targett, and whilst Lewis Hall, who has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is in the building, he’s not yet ready to be involved. Quizzed on the youngster’s fitness, the manager said:

“He's trained with us, but he's not played a game during pre-season. He's only trained, so he's some way short of being match-fit."

With the 23-year-old seemingly out of action, PIF have already been assessing their centre-back options in the market, with Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Benfica’s Antonio Silva the two primary names to have been linked, and whilst reinforcements may well be needed, a promising update has now emerged on the situation of Botman.

How long is Sven Botman out for?

Taking to X, The Daily Mail's Craig Hope revealed that Newcastle are hopeful that Botman won’t be out for an extended period of time if the preliminary signs are anything to go by in a positive update.

“Understand early indications are that Sven Botman has avoided serious damage to his ankle after injury suffered on Sunday. More news awaited ahead of weekend but I’m told it’s not as bad as perhaps first feared.”

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, Botman has started all three games and has been an integral member of Howe’s squad, so considering the hugely positive impact he has on the side, it will come as a huge boost for the boss to learn that he’s not out for a lengthy spell at Newcastle.

The Muy Manero native, who is naturally left-footed, is currently averaging three clearances and two aerial wins per top-flight game this season, via WhoScored, not to mention that he’s won all five of his tackles made, showing how much of a rock he is at the heart of the backline.

The St. James’ £90k-per-week earner, who has recorded an assist since putting pen to paper with the black and white stripes, even has the versatility to operate out wide at left-back, making him a great option for the manager to have at his disposal should he need him to play out of his natural position.

Alongside Dan Burn, the northeast outfit have Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Hall when he's ready as their other options at centre-back so there is sufficient cover, but with the former potentially on his way out over the next few days, the hierarchy will be safer dipping into the market to bolster their defensive ranks further.