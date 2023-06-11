Newcastle United are in an unlikely position of power. The Magpies can finally offer Champions League football. This makes the pool of players within their grasp wider, brimming with more quality.

The club must now work to forge a deeper, younger, whilst avoiding any engagement with FFP and maintaining the tremendous harmony within the dressing room.

Last summer, Eddie Howe splashed around £118m, and it’s estimated that a similar budget of between £100m-£150m will be available this window.

Newcastle’s transfer strategy is geared around a “collective approach”, guided by Howe’s “specific requirements.”

One player who fits within this approach is Dominik Szoboszlai.

What’s the latest on Dominik Szoboszlai to Newcastle?

According to The Athletic, the Magpies have a 'longstanding interest' and he remains on the shortlist.

However, it's also been confirmed that nothing is 'particularly imminent' at this stage.

How would Dominik Szoboszlai fit in at Newcastle?

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a ridiculously productive season and has been of one RB Leipzig’s brightest sparks.

Across 46 appearances in all competitions, the Hungarian has scored 10 goals and crafted 13 assists, which equates to a contribution every two games.

He has been his side’s chief creator and an indispensable component of their offensive phases of play as he averaged 2.3 key passes and 1.7 dribbles per game, the highest for both metrics in the squad, as per WhoScored.

Jesse Marsch has eulogised over his unbelievable quality and limitless potential, saying: “Certainly his greatest gift is his right foot, he can put the ball where he wants to.

“He’s very fit; so whatever the physical demands you put on him, he can meet those demands because he’s fit, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s athletic.

“The more he can tilt himself to being active and intensive and sprinting, he has the potential to be one of the top No 10s in the world, there’s no question. The combination of his vision, his technical ability, his athletic ability, and his personality means there aren’t many players that can dominate games from that position the way that he can.”

Indeed, his obvious talent has earned comparisons to the imperious Bruno Fernandes, according to FBref.

Both are the innovative nucleus’ of their respective team and their statistics rank formidably across the continent.

The playmakers sit within the top 13% in Europe’s top five leagues among their positional peers for progressive passes per 90, as well as the best 9% for shot-creating actions per 90.

Similarly to Marsch’s reference to Szoboszlai’s striking ability, Fernandes possesses a vicious right foot, but also a formidable ability to find his teammates as the Portuguese created the most big chances (32) of any player in the Premier League.

Hailed as a “magician” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the £69k-per-week man would be a phenomenal addition to English football and could emulate the untameable form that Fernandes has exhibited since his move to Old Trafford.