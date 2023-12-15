Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks with a "magic" player over signing a new contract and extending his stay at St James' Park.

Newcastle contract status

The Magpies could understandably be set to focus on new signings once the January transfer window opens, with reinforcements needing to be added to a tired-looking squad. A midfield addition feels like it will be at the top of Newcastle's wishlist, not least because of Sandro Tonali's ban, and Kalvin Phillips continues to look like a primary transfer target in the middle of the park.

It is also paramount that Eddie Howe keeps hold of some of his most important players, and there are some individuals whose contracts are slowly ticking down, and who the club surely won't want to lose at any point in the near future.

For example, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Callum Wilson all see their current deals run until the summer of 2025, while next year sees Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles among those who are out of contract at St James'

Now, an important update has emerged regarding the future of one of those players mentioned above, as they look to extend his stay.

Newcastle open talks with Joelinton

According to a fresh update from Football Inisider, Newcastle have started talks with Joelinton over a new deal at the club, as they aim to tie him down.

"Joelinton has opened negotiations with Newcastle United over a new contract, sources have told Football Insider. Both the club and the Brazilian are confident that an extension to his current deal can be agreed.

"His current contract is set to expire in June 2025, but sources told Football Insider that manager Eddie Howe is a “huge” fan of the 27-year-old and is eager to keep him on Tyneside."

Newcastle fans will surely be delighted to hear that talks are firmly underway to keep hold of Joelinton, who has become one of the poster boys of this exciting era under Howe. Not only has the Brazilian provided so much quality in midfield, using his physicality so effectively, but he is also a winner who loves to interact with the crowd and make it clear how much playing for the Magpies means to him.

A new deal for Joelinton is an absolute no-brainer, considering he is still only 27 years of age, and there is no reason why he cannot remain at this level for another four or five years. On Wednesday night, Ally McCoist made it clear what he thought of the midfielder's stunning goal against AC Milan, saying:

"It comes from Gordon getting into that pocket as Calabria can't go with him. What a hit, what a hit, absolutely magic it really was."

If Newcastle are to continue progressing in the coming years, they could do with keeping hold of players like Joelinton, whose all-round quality makes him an undisputed starter for the foreseeable future. He certainly seems happy from the outside, too, so the hope is that a new contract is signed without any glitches, making this one to watch.