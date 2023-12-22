Newcastle United's talks with an "exceptional" with £150,000-a-week player are now believed to be advancing, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle want Tonali replacement

The Magpies have had to battle through adversity for much of this season, with endless injuries making it hard for them to replicate last year's form. The addition of Champions League football has arguably taken its toll on the squad, with many players being sidelined with fitness issues amid the uptick in matches.

Newcastle have also suffered the major setback of Sandro Tonali being banned for 10 months for betting offences, meaning he won't be back until early next season. That has heightened the need for a new midfielder to arrive during the January transfer window, with the Toon arguably looking a little short in that area currently.

Kalvin Phillips has arguably emerged as the frontrunner to head to St James' Park, having fallen completely out of favour at Manchester City. He knows that he needs regular minutes to feature prominently for England at Euro 2024, and he could be a regular for the Magpies.

Newcastle in advanced talks with Kalvin Phillips

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle's talks with Phillips are now believed to be advancing as they look to get a deal over the line.

The report said: "Manchester City are in talks with both Newcastle United and Juventus regarding sending Kalvin Phillips out on loan, TEAMtalk can reveal. Eddie Howe is keen to add players to his Newcastle United squad in the January transfer window as his side battle for a place in Europe again to prevent their season fading into disappointment.

"One major source of frustration has been record signing Sandro Tonali receiving a lengthy ban. The Italian international is out for 10 months due to breaches of gambling rules whilst he was still at AC Milan.

"Newcastle are in advanced talks with Manchester City over the potential signing of the midfielder, with talks between the clubs moving in a positive direction. However, Juventus are also in the mix."

This is an exciting Newcastle transfer update, with the Magpies and Phillips feeling like a match made in heaven in terms of how they could suit each other's needs.

As mentioned, the £150,000-a-week 28-year-old will be desperate for a fresh challenge instead of warming the substitutes' bench every week, and he could provide Eddie Howe with the energy and quality that he so craves without Tonali around.

While Pep Guardiola appears happy to see Phillips leave City next month, the legendary Spaniard has still spoken highly of him in the past, saying:

"Kalvin is exceptional in many things. Why he doesn't play? Rodri is key for us. Never, ever makes one action against mates that play or trains bad. I'd love to give him as much minutes as possible."

At this point, it would be a surprise if Phillips didn't end up joining Newcastle, and he could make such a positive difference in their top-four push in the Premier League.