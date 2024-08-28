Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have had a relatively quiet summer so far, given the investment the club have had in previous seasons. The Magpies have brought five players into the club, although one of those was John Ruddy on a free transfer and the other was Lewis Hall, who made his 2023/24 loan deal from Chelsea a permanent move.

Indeed, with just a few days left of the transfer window, the Magpies seem likely to pursue new signings, with their chase for Marc Guehi ongoing. However, if they fail to sign the Crystal Palace man, they could turn to another option.

Newcastle target Bundesliga defender

The player in question here is Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. According to a report from The Athletic, ‘dialogue was initiated’ between the Magpies and the 25-year-old’s representatives over a potential transfer.

His name, along with Chelsea’s French defender Axel Disasi ‘have been floated as potential alternatives’ to Guehi, who could now stay at Selhurst Park beyond this summer. Tapsoba is valued at £29.8m by Football Transfers.

Why Tapsoba would be a good signing

Last season, the Burkina Faso international was crucial to Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, as they won’t on an unbeaten domestic run, winning the DFB Pokal and the Bundesliga title. He played 46 games in all competitions, although he did miss a short period of time due to national team commitments for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Should the Magpies get a deal for the Burkinabe centre-back over the line this summer, he could prove to be the dream partner for Dutchman Sven Botman. Frustratingly, the former Lille defender has been sidelined with an aggravation of an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he picked up in March, and will not be back until October.

However, the 24-year-old has been a key player for Howe throughout his time at the club, despite his injury issues. He featured 36 times in the Premier League during his debut season in 2022/23 and played 17 top-flight games last term, missing two spells thanks to his injury problems.

Together, Taposoba and Botman could certainly become a top-class centre-back duo. They are both an ideal age profile, at just 25 and will be around for many years to come. Not only that, the Leverkusen centre-back is right-footed, with Newcastle’s number four preferring his left foot, the ideal balance for two centre-backs.

Indeed, their FBref stats also suggest the two defenders would definitely make a complimentary pairing. It is important to note that, for this comparison, Taposoba’s stats from 2023/24 have been used, whilst stats from Botman’s 2022/23 season have been under consideration.

The pair averaged a high amount of ball recoveries per 90 minutes, with the Burkinabe defender completing 7.54 and Newcastle’s Dutch defender slightly less, with 5.24. Indeed, the Leverkusen man also ranked highly for combined tackles and interceptions, with 2.5 compared to Botman’s 2.07.

Tapsoba and Botman defensive stats prepared Stat (per 90) Tapsoba Botman Tackles & interceptions 2.5 2.07 Ball recoveries 7.54 5.24 Clearances 2.24 3.63 Blocks 0.91 1.27 Aerial duel win % 51.3% 65.2% Stats from FBref

On the ball, Tapsoba is simply mesmerising. The 25-year-old averages 7.07 progressive passes and 2.11 progressive passes per game. In contrast, Newcastle’s number four averaged 2.51 progressive passes and just 0.23 progressive carries, although carrying out from the back is not something Howe instructs his centre-backs to do.

Tapsoba is a “complete and dominant” centre-back, as football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, and that is certainly reflected in the stats.

Should Newcastle get this deal over the line - instead of targeting Guehi - he could be the dream partner for Botman in the present and future.