Newcastle United are among the clubs plotting a late transfer move for a contract rebel, according to a new report.

It has been a low-key transfer window for the Magpies so far, as the club has had to endure to PSR, and that has meant the finances have been tight for Eddie Howe to make some big moves in the transfer market.

However, that hasn’t stopped the club from getting off to a good start in the Premier League, as they have picked up four points from a possible six, beating Southampton and drawing with AFC Bournemouth despite somewhat unconvincing performances.

Newcastle United transfer news

As Friday’s deadline gets ever closer, Newcastle United are currently going to go into September with five new signings on board. As stated, it hasn’t been a very busy summer for the club, as PSR has meant the Tynesiders have had to be patient and careful with the business that they have done.

Newcastle United's summer signings Signed from Lewis Hall Chelsea Odysseas Vlachodimos Nottingham Forest William Osula Sheffield United Lloyd Kelly Bournemouth John Ruddy Birmingham City

However, with two days of the window remaining, it appears that Newcastle’s business isn’t completely done, as they eye a few more deals. One player that has been on the club’s radar for a while now is Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford, with the club chasing his signature much earlier in the summer.

It has now been reported that the Magpies are ready to revisit a deal for Trafford, with the player himself believing he could join the club this week. Furthermore, personal terms are said to not be an issue, but the transfer does hinge on Newcastle either loaning or selling at least one, if not both of, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Martin Dubravka.

As well as looking to sign Trafford, Eddie Howe and Newcastle are also said to be weighing up a move to sign midfielder Santiago Hezze before the end of the transfer window. It has been claimed that the Premier League side are preparing a bid worth £17 million in order to secure his signing before the deadline.

Newcastle plotting a late move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are plotting a late transfer move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The report states that Everton have seen multiple contract offers for the striker rejected, and with his current deal set to expire in 12 months, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement in January, this summer presents the last chance the club has of selling the striker for a decent fee, which is necessary given their financial troubles.

Newcastle’s owner, PIF, pursued a move for Calvert-Lewin earlier in this transfer window but ended up walking away as they were not willing to pay the £40 million that Everton wanted. But in this report from Football Insider, it states that the Merseyside club will be forced to reevaluate their demands in these final days of the window given their situation and inability to extend his contract.

This comes after it was reported earlier this week that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a big fan of Calvert-Lewin, as the club now prepares to make a late move for the striker, so it appears PIF have pulled a masterstroke by waiting in the wings for their manager's top target to become available after their initial interest.