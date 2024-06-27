Like every Premier League club, Newcastle United found out their fate to start the 2024/25 season last Tuesday, with the announcement of the fixtures ahead of the new campaign. They will be hoping to improve on their seventh-place finish from 2023/24, a season where they failed to qualify for Europe.

To begin the season, Newcastle host newly promoted side Southampton at St James’ Park. Russell Martin’s team came up through the playoffs last season, beating Leeds United at Wembley. They were one of the more impressive sides in the Championship, returning to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The Magpies’ second fixture sees them make one of the longest away trips in the division, as they travel down to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Eddie Howe’s side then face Tottenham Hotspur at home, in an early-season crunch clash ahead of a fight for European football.

Newcastle will likely have to recruit some new players in the summer transfer window to help strengthen their squad and get off to the best possible start. They have already been linked with one player who could help strengthen their side at the heart of their defence.

Newcastle target Serie A defender

The player in question here is Juventus and Italy international defender Federico Gatti. The 26-year-old was an important asset for Massimiliano Allegri last season, but with the new era under Thiago Motta upon the Old Lady, he could be shown the exit door if the right offer comes in.

At least, this is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport. The report states that the Magpies have 'targeted' Gatti this summer and although they 'have not yet made an offer' to Juventus, the suggestion is that the English side 'could shortly formalize an offer'.

The report suggests that an offer between £21m and £25m for the midfielder could be enough for a move. If a bid worth that much does come through, the suggestion is that 'the resistance of the Bianconeri would be put to the test', and that 'anything could happen' if the bid comes in.

Should a deal for up to £25m go through, it would represent impressive profit for Juve. They paid £6.3m up front for Gatti, as well as paying his former club, Frosinone, £2.1m in achievable add-ons, meaning the overall deal was worth just £8.4m.

Why Gatti would be a good signing

Gatti featured 32 times last season in Serie A under Allegri, chipping in with four goals from centre-back, an impressive number. He also started four of the five games in the Coppa Italia, playing 90 minutes in the final as Juve beat Atalanta.

Gatti’s rise from relative obscurity, having played in Serie D in 2020, to being a first choice for Juventus, one of Italy’s biggest clubs in 2024, has been very impressive. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called him an “absolute hero”, explaining that you do not need to be an elite talent “to have a great career at a top level”.

This certainly rings true with Gatti, and his quality speaks for itself. He is a very progressive passer and a wonderful ball carrier, which is something that would certainly enhance Newcastle’s squad.

According to Fbref, Gatti averaged 4.16 progressive passes per 90 minutes in the Serie A last season, which ranked him in the top 16% of Serie A defenders. He also averaged 1.77 progressive carries per 90, ranking him in the top 7% of defenders in Serie A.

Gatti progressive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Progressive passes 4.16 Final third passes 3.52 Progressive carries 1.77 Final third carries 1.06 Stats from FBref

Considering Gatti’s quality on the ball, it may also bring the best out of Newcastle’s star man in midfield, Bruno Guimaraes, who is excellent at receiving the ball on the half turn. In the Premier League last season, the Brazilian averaged 3.64 attempted take-ons per 90 and completed an average of 1.99 of those take-ons as per FBref. That placed him in the top 9% and 8% respectively.

Adding Gatti to the squad could certainly bring the best out of Guimaraes because he can receive passes off the defender on the half turn and carry forward to progress play. He is wonderful at evading pressure, and given Gatti’s competency when playing those progressive passes, it could help Newcastle see the best version of their Brazilian midfielder.

Should the Magpies get a deal for Gatti over the line, they will be adding one of Serie A’s most progressive defenders to their squad. It would be an incredible story, as he goes from Serie D to the Premier League in four years.

However, the 26-year-old deserves to get a move like that, and he has constantly shown his quality in Turin so far. Newcastle would be adding a superb defender to their ranks if they bring him in.