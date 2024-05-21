An "incredible" Newcastle United transfer target has informed his current club that he will be leaving this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are working hard on getting some important summer transfer business over the line, ahead of what could be a busy period of ins and outs at St James' Park.

Newcastle have been in talks with sealing the double signing of defensive pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly recently, with the pair expected to depart Fulham and Bournemouth on free transfers this summer respectively. Defensive additions are needed after injury woes in that area all season long, and Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles could even miss the rest of 2024 with serious knee issues.

Leicester City youngster Kasey McAteer has also emerged as a rumoured target for Eddie Howe, with the Foxes expected to be forced to sell the 22-year-old amid their financial struggles. The attacker is out of contract next summer, so now is the last chance to earn good money for him.

Then there's Aaron Ramsdale, who continues to be strongly linked with a move to St James' Pak before the start of next season. He wants to bring an end to his time at Arsenal, having warmed the substitutes' bench for much of this season, and a reunion with Howe looks like a good fit, with the pair working together at Bournemouth earlier in their careers.

"Incredible" Newcastle target leaving his club

According to Romano on X, Newcastle target Kelly has now told Bournemouth that he is leaving the club this summer, adding to the likelihood of him moving to the Magpies:

At this point, it would be a surprise if Kelly wasn't a Newcastle player by the time the opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign rolls around. The 25-year-old's exit on a free is now no great secret, and the Magpies are seemingly focusing hard on getting a deal for him over the line.

While not necessarily the most shiny and high-profile of new signings, the £30,000-a-week defender is now an experienced Premier League player, making 54 appearances in the competition, and his ability to shine as both a centre-back and left-back is key to improved squad depth.

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has also spoken of his admiration for him in the past, hailing his performance up against Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season: "I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender."

Lloyd Kelly's Premier League stats in 2023/24 Total Appearances 23 Starts 17 Clearances per game 2.6 Aerial duel wins per game 1.2 Tackles per game 1.0 Assists 1 Pass completion rate 77.6%

Kelly could be a shrewd addition who may end up being an effective member of the defence and the fact that he would arrive on a free transfer takes away the risk element of a hefty fee being paid.